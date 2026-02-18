Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah Doesn’t Seek War, Prepared to Defend Itself

By Al-ahed News, Live Coverage

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem Naim Qassem confirmed that the Lebanese resistance does not seek war but is prepared to defend itself if attacked.

In a televised speech addressing the commemoration ceremony for Hezbollah martyred leaders Sheikh Ragheb Harb, Sayyed Abbas Moussawi, and Hajj Imad Mughnyieh, His Eminence viewed that “through them we honor all the martyred leaders.”

“Today’s commemoration resembles that path of believers who stand with the Messenger [PBUH] in a state of jihad with their wealth and their lives so that they may be among the victorious,” he underscored, noting that “The believers are the truthful ones who have honored their promise and walked this path, and, God willing, we will continue along it.”

According to His Eminence, “The work of the Islamic Resistance has stood out over 42 years, with cumulative achievements by the Islamic Resistance and all the resistors from various parties and forces.”

Stressing that surrender is not an option and that threats will not force it to back down, Sheikh Qassem warned against underestimating Hezbollah’s defensive capabilities.

“While ‘Israel’ may inflict harm, Hezbollah is also capable of responding,” His Eminence declared, noting that “Our resistance in Lebanon has deep roots, tied to the occupation of Palestine and its impact on Lebanon through many stages.”

Highlighting that “Resistance, in our understanding, is national, Islamic, and humanistic,” the Resistance Leader underscored that “This resistance is humanistic, because any person with sincere feelings cannot accept occupation.”

In parallel, Sheikh Qassem accused “Israel” of ongoing aggression and expansionist ambitions, including “the gradual annexation of the West Bank and large-scale military control over Gaza Strip.”

He further stated that any agreements reached with “Israel” would not be respected, citing previous processes such as the Oslo Accords and Madrid Conference as examples of failed commitments.

His Eminence also criticized the Lebanese government for focusing on disarmament, reiterating that such efforts serve “Israeli” interests rather than national goals.

Moreover, he mentioned that the responsibility for resisting occupation should be shared by the state, the army, and the people, and called for strengthening internal unity and cooperation in Lebanon.

“The government must achieve the goals of liberation, the nation, unity, and internal cooperation,” Sheikh Qassem elaborated, noting that “We do not want the world’s help; we can rebuild our country according to our capabilities, and we will find states with interests aligned with Lebanon to cooperate with.”

According to Hezbollah Secretary General, “We want Lebanon to be a sovereign, independent country without any guardianship; otherwise, Lebanon will head toward ruin, the way some envision.”

“If we do not submit, they will not be able to do anything,” Sheikh Qassem affirmed, pointing that “As Hezbollah, we do not seek war nor do we pursue it, but we will never surrender.”

Explaining that “There is a big difference between defending against aggression and initiating a war,” he mentioned that “Hezbollah is ready to defend and will see the results.”

“We will not yield to threats,” His Eminence vowed declaring a sounding threat: “Do not underestimate the power of defense when the time comes; we are capable of causing them pain.”

To the Lebanese political rivals urging a submission to US dictates, Sheikh Qassem sent a clear advice: “If you seek surrender, then amend the constitution, because the principle is to fight for liberation. If you want submission, get national consensus for humiliation.”

“The principle is to defend the homeland. Defending the homeland is everyone’s responsibility,” he said, noting that “We must ask: why do you not defend? Why do you not denounce aggression? Why do you not stand firmly with those who resist?”

He said Hezbollah does not seek international assistance for rebuilding Lebanon, arguing the country can rely on its own capacities while cooperating with states that have mutual interests with Beirut.

Announcing Hezbollah’s support for enabling the Lebanese army to protect the country, achieve sovereignty, and benefit from the strength of the resistance within a national security strategy, Sheikh Qassem unveiled that “We have remained patient so far for two reasons: first, because the state is responsible and must fulfill its duties; second, for the sake of our nation and society during this sensitive stage.”

“This current situation cannot continue indefinitely. When, how, and what developments will change this reality will be told by the facts,” he said, asserting that “We are not for gratuitous concessions; we are not for implementing orders from American, international, or Arab guardianship; we are not for fulfilling the aggressive demands of ‘Israel’.”

He accused the United States of being a full partner in “Israeli” military actions and placed responsibility on Donald Trump for developments in Palestine.

In his remarks, Qassem reiterated Hezbollah’s ideological framing of the resistance as a national, religious, and humanitarian movement stating that occupation necessitates armed resistance.

Sheikh Qassem also paid tribute to several figures associated with Hezbollah’s history, including Haj Imad Mughniyeh, Sayyed Abbas al-Musawi, and Sheikh Ragheb Harb, describing them as key leaders in the group’s decades-long resistanc effort.

The remarks were delivered alongside condolences marking the anniversary of the assassination of Rafic Hariri and greetings to Muslims in Lebanon and abroad on the start of Ramadan.

On the regional level, Sheikh Qassem asserted that “Iran has endured and, God willing, will continue to endure. It is always victorious and cannot be defeated with the qualities it possesses.”

“Iran will undoubtedly influence the region, just as Gaza has and Lebanon has,” he viewed, noting that “Iran shines under the leadership of Imam Khamenei, with its proud people and their struggle.”

In addition, His Eminence underlined that “With authenticity, struggle, resistance, commitment to the truth, and readiness for sacrifice, we will not let them achieve their goals.”

“We will continue the path alongside the martyred leaders and fighters,” Sheikh Qassem concluded.