Steinmeier, Aoun Discuss Ongoing ’Israeli’ Attacks
Lebanon access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visited Lebanon on Monday, meeting President Joseph Aoun at the Presidential Palace in Baabda to discuss reconstruction, sovereignty, and the ongoing "Israeli" violations in southern Lebanon.

Aoun stressed that foreign interference deepens national division and affirmed Lebanon’s commitment to rebuilding through unity and liberating its land with its own army.

He highlighted the importance of absolute peace and justice, noting that even united nations can face division when occupied, and called for a strong national will to overcome destruction.

Steinmeier highlighted Germany’s 20-year role in the UNIFIL peacekeeping mission, pledging continued support for Lebanon and the Lebanese army’s monopoly on force, emphasizing that stability is essential for internal calm and citizen welfare.

The visit occurred amid continued "Israeli" attacks: on Monday, an "Israeli" drone struck a car in Hanin, killing one civilian and injuring several.

The day before, a strike near the Lebanon-Syria border killed four, and on Saturday, "Israeli" warplanes targeted multiple areas in Jezzine and Nabatieh districts.

Lebanon conference germany zionist agression

Comments

