Please Wait...

search
close

Victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran

 

  1. Home

US-Europe Rift Highlighted at Munich Security Conference

US-Europe Rift Highlighted at Munich Security Conference
folder_openEurope... access_time 28 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Munich Security Conference exposed a widening rift between the US and Europe, as Washington signaled it will pursue its global agenda even if Europe does not fully cooperate, Politico reported on Saturday.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that the US and Europe “belong together” and called America a “child of Europe,” receiving a standing ovation.

However, sources noted that despite the warm tone, Washington’s approach toward the continent remains assertive.

One former European official said the underlying message was: “We don’t want weak allies… if Europe doesn’t join, we go alone.” Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby reportedly told EU officials that the US shares interests but not values with Europe.

While some viewed Rubio’s speech as a necessary wake-up call, others questioned the contrast between his conciliatory tone and subsequent visits to EU skeptics in Hungary and Slovakia.

The Trump administration has long demanded that NATO allies increase military spending to 5% of GDP, warning in December’s National Security Strategy of Europe’s “civilizational erasure” and casting doubt on the reliability of certain EU nations.

europe rift UnitedStates MunichSecurityConference

Comments

  1. Related News
US-Europe Rift Highlighted at Munich Security Conference

US-Europe Rift Highlighted at Munich Security Conference

28 minutes ago
Putin Congratulates Iran on 47th Islamic Revolution Anniversary

Putin Congratulates Iran on 47th Islamic Revolution Anniversary

2 days ago
Russian Envoy Warns Nuclear Weapons Debate In Germany No Longer Taboo

Russian Envoy Warns Nuclear Weapons Debate In Germany No Longer Taboo

2 days ago
UN Experts Condemn US Tariffs On Countries Supplying Oil To Cuba

UN Experts Condemn US Tariffs On Countries Supplying Oil To Cuba

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 16-02-2026 Hour: 07:32 Beirut Timing

whatshot