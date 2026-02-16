- Home
US-Europe Rift Highlighted at Munich Security Conference
By Staff, Agencies
The Munich Security Conference exposed a widening rift between the US and Europe, as Washington signaled it will pursue its global agenda even if Europe does not fully cooperate, Politico reported on Saturday.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that the US and Europe “belong together” and called America a “child of Europe,” receiving a standing ovation.
However, sources noted that despite the warm tone, Washington’s approach toward the continent remains assertive.
One former European official said the underlying message was: “We don’t want weak allies… if Europe doesn’t join, we go alone.” Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby reportedly told EU officials that the US shares interests but not values with Europe.
While some viewed Rubio’s speech as a necessary wake-up call, others questioned the contrast between his conciliatory tone and subsequent visits to EU skeptics in Hungary and Slovakia.
The Trump administration has long demanded that NATO allies increase military spending to 5% of GDP, warning in December’s National Security Strategy of Europe’s “civilizational erasure” and casting doubt on the reliability of certain EU nations.
