Sayyed Yasser Al-Moussawi Remembers the Sayyed of the Resistance’s Martyrs

By Fatima Salameh

Lebanon – On the anniversary of the martyrdom of the Sayyed of the Islamic Resistance’s martyrs, Sayyed Abbas Al-Moussawi, his son, Yasser, takes a walk down memory lane – 34 years into the past. Many years have passed, yet his memories burn vividly, recounting what was hidden in those days, as if the blood that was shed never dried, but fell into God’s hands to grow.

Speaking about Sayyed “Abu Yasser” could take a lifetime, yet time is never enough, and no matter what is said, much remains untold. Yasser recalls his father, whom he lost at the age of fifteen, yet whose presence and teachings shaped him far beyond his youth, imparting lessons that defy description.

As he shares memories of his father as both leader and parent, Yasser moves from one chapter of his life to another, carrying countless recollections of a man who combined the firmness of a commander with the tenderness of a father – a resistance fighter who nurtured generations. Sayyed Yasser reflects on Sayyed Abbas’ luminous leadership, noting that he was a foundational figure in establishing the Islamic Resistance and Hezbollah, striving to cultivate top-tier leaders under his guidance. He adds: “My father did not work solely for the present reality in Lebanon; he believed that the Resistance should be a model for the entire nation and for all oppressed peoples.” At the time, he acknowledges, many said that Sayyed Abbas spoke of matters beyond their capacity to fully grasp.

Resistance was at the heart of his story, present in every speech, every word, every occasion. Yet the people were always at the center of his concern, kindness and care. He was a compassionate father to them – healing their wounds, checking on their well-being, and entrusting them to God’s care. Hence, the motto “We will serve and protect you with the utmost care” was not empty rhetoric; it was embodied in his daily engagement with the people.

Sayyed Abbas’ concern for the oppressed and his defense of them knew no borders. He shared a special connection with Imam Ruhollah Khomeini, a defender of the oppressed. Sayyed Yasser elaborates on this bond, explaining that, in his father’s view, the Imam was the savior. He notes that Sayyed Abbas served as the official spokesman before both Imam Khomeini and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Sayyed Ali Khamenei until his martyrdom – even before he became Secretary General.

Sayyed Yasser reveals that after Iran faced the eight-year conspiracy the [Iran-Iraq war], Sayyed Abbas felt compelled to serve as a soldier in that struggle. In 1983, he went to the front lines in Iran to defend it, famously saying: “If the Islamic Republic falls, everyone falls.” He left a will, bid his family farewell as one who would not return, and spent two months at the front before Imam Khomeini ordered him back to Lebanon.

Sayyed Yasser also recalls the extraordinary bond between his father and the Sayyed of the Nation’s martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. This relationship began in Najaf, when Sayyed Nasrallah was one of the closest people to him. Sayyed Abbas introduced him to Sayyed Muhammad Baqir Al-Sadr and took a personal interest in Sayyed Nasrallah’s studies. Sayyed Abbas was convinced that, despite his youth, Sayyed Nasrallah was already destined for leadership.

When Sayyed Abbas was first asked to become Secretary General of Hezbollah, he initially suggested to Sayyed Nasrallah: “You should take on this role; I will be your strong support.” Sayyed Nasrallah declined, seeing it as impossible with Sayyed Abbas, whose love and mentorship were unparalleled. Sayyed Yasser recounts an incident showing his father’s extraordinary care for Sayyed Nasrallah after an explosion, revealing his deep concern for his safety.

From Sayyed Abbas the leader, the man of words and the battlefield, to Sayyed Abbas the father, Sayyed Yasser continues. His father’s compassion knew no bounds; he cared for the smallest details. Despite his heavy responsibilities, he sought to meet Sayyed Yasser’s closest friends, emphasizing that they should be mujahideen. He would tell his son: “Be one of the fighters, and you will be among the dearest of people.” He was modest when visiting the families of martyrs, considering himself ever indebted to them. Sayyed Yasser’s mother, the martyred Umm Yasser, shared her husband’s spirit and prayed for her children to attain martyrdom, seeing it as both honor and salvation in the hereafter.

Sayyed Yasser returns to talking about the Sayyed of the Nation’s martyrs with warmth and love. After his father’s martyrdom, he became a spiritual father and steadfast guardian of Sayyed Abbas’ legacy. He recalls his last meeting with Sayyed Nasrallah on October 6, 2023, where they discussed many topics, with Sayyed Abbas ever present in the conversation. He notes: “Sayyed Hassan describes the days he spent with my father as the happiest of his life, and he confided this to many, including martyr Qassem Soleimani.” Thus, Sayyed Abbas’ journey remains alive in memory and conscience, and his image endures across generations, immortal in the hearts of those who loved him.