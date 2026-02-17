IRG Navy Commander: Full Intelligence Oversight Maintained over Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Navy, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, has reaffirmed that Iran maintains total, 24-hour intelligence surveillance over the Strait of Hormuz, covering surface, aerial, and sub-surface domains.

Speaking during an IRG naval exercise in the Gulf, emphasized that this "complete oversight" is dedicated to ensuring the safety of transit through the strategic waterway.

He noted that the economies of regional states and many extra-regional nations are inextricably linked to the security of this vital maritime artery.

The commander described Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz as "national honor" and characterized them as "impregnable fortresses and warships."

Tangsiri added that while the maneuvers are routine annual events, this specific exercise stands out due to the introduction of new tactics and specialized hardware.

“We are displaying some of these advancements through media coverage, while a significant portion remains classified for unveiling at a later time.”

Iran vows deterrent response to any aggression amid US, “Israeli” threats

Iran says the country would deliver a “regret-inducing response” to any act of aggression, stressing that Iran is now more capable than in the past.

The first phase of the maneuvers was successfully conducted across Iranian islands in the Gulf on Monday.

According to the Islamic Revolution Guards Navy Public Relations office, the drills involved several key components.

Specialized rapid response battalions practiced the latest offensive and defensive maneuvers.

Missile operations were also conducted using the newest missile types, focusing on combat tactics within electronic warfare [EW] environments.

Drone and sub-surface units were also launched from the three Iranian islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Mosa to strike designated targets.

The main phase of the exercise is scheduled to continue on Tuesday in the Strait of Hormuz, focusing on the smart control of the strategic waterway.

The drills were held amid repeated US threats to attack Iran if it doesn’t accept nuclear demands, among others.

The US has dispatched a number of warships to regional waters near Iran, prompting authorities in Tehran to warn that even a single shot fired at the country would be met with a far-reaching and massive response targeting US assets in the region.