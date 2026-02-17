Trump will Take Indirect Role in US-Iran Talks in Geneva

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump stressed that he will participate indirectly in upcoming talks between Washington and Tehran set to take place in Geneva on Tuesday.

“So, I'll be involved in those talks indirectly, and they'll be very important, and we'll see what can happen,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday.

Iran and the United States will hold indirect talks on Tehran's nuclear program in Geneva on Tuesday, February 17, with Oman mediating the discussions, the Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Sunday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has already departed for Switzerland, where he is also scheduled to meet with International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] Director General Rafael Grossi, as well as the foreign ministers of Switzerland and Oman, the ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

The Geneva round marks the second session of indirect nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington, following initial talks held in the Omani capital, Muscat, earlier this month. Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi described the Muscat discussions as “serious and constructive,” saying they helped clarify both sides' positions and outlined possible paths toward progress.

Iran has broadened the scope of the latest Iran-US talks to include key economic files, ranging from oil and gas cooperation to investment in joint fields and the unfreezing of overseas assets, Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Hamid Ghanbari said.

The expanded agenda comes as Tehran and Washington prepare for a second round of indirect talks in Geneva focused on the nuclear dossier, amid indications that Washington’s position has shifted.

According to Ghanbari, the text of the talks includes matters related to common interests in the energy sector, particularly within the framework of Iran's oil and gas talks.

“The text of the negotiations [with the US] includes issues concerning common interests in the oil and gas sector, joint fields, including investment in field development, and even the purchase of aircraft. This time, for the stability of the agreements, it is extremely important that the United States is also able to benefit in areas with high and rapid economic returns,” Ghanbari was quoted by Fars News Agency.

The inclusion of joint field development and potential aircraft purchases signals Tehran’s focus on ensuring that any potential understanding delivers measurable economic returns and long-term stability.