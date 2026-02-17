- Home
“Israel” Martyrs Another Civilian in South Lebanon
By Staff, Agencies
Another Lebanese citizen was martyred on Monday after an “Israeli” drone strike targeted a vehicle in the town of Tallousah, in the Marjayoun district.
The attack marks the second such incident in southern Lebanon within less than twelve hours.
Earlier in the morning, the “Israeli” occupation targeted a car in the town of Hanin with a drone strike.
A Lebanese was martyred in the attack, while several injuries were also reported. The strike further caused material damage to nearby property, with a residential home sustaining damage and a van seen engulfed in flames at the scene.
The attack comes amid ongoing “Israeli” violations targeting different areas in Lebanon, particularly southern Lebanon and the Beqaa Valley, despite the Declaration of Cessation of Hostilities issued on November 27, 2024.
An “Israeli” drone strike targeted a vehicle on Sunday night near the Lebanon-Syria border between the Masnaa crossing and Jdeidet Yabous, leaving four casualties.
Four powerful explosions were heard in nearby villages following the attack, with echoes of the blasts reported across the surrounding area.
Lebanese Civil Defense teams managed to extinguish the fire inside the targeted vehicle located between the Syrian and Lebanese borders. Rescue crews later recovered the bodies of four people from inside the car.
The incident marks a new escalation along the Lebanon-Syria border area, amid ongoing “Israeli” strikes targeting positions and vehicles in frontier regions.
