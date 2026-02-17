Remembering Our Martyred Leaders: A Journey Back to the Iqlim Al-Tuffah Region [1–3]

By Yousef Al-Sheikh

In the early hours of Friday, February 4, 2000, the enemy and its collaborators were forced to withdraw from the Sujud position, which they had controlled completely—both in observation and fire—for 14 years over the villages of the Iqlim Al-Tuffah Region. Their humiliating retreat, marked by the destruction of bunkers, fortifications, and facilities, came after their soldiers, collaborators, and equipment abandoned the site.

This was a divine reward for the resistance and their supportive communities in the Iqlim Al-Tuffah Region, following a decade and a half of relentless struggle. It was also the first step toward the great achievement of May 24, 2000, when all Zionist and Lahad positions opposite Iqlim Al-Tuffah were cleared, along with the entire occupied border strip, leaving no trace of enemy presence.

These victories did not come out of nowhere. From the first shot to the last explosive, they were the result of tireless effort, sleepless nights, blood, tears, and many years of enduring hardship—living in the open, in deserts, valleys, and forests. Those who lived in secrecy embodied the life described by Imam Ali (peace be upon him) in his advice to Kumayl ibn Ziyad: “Companions of the world are in body, but their souls are attached to the higher realm; they seized what the wealthy could not contain and found comfort in what the ignorant found desolate.”

What follows is an attempt to recount the story of the birth of the region’s core stronghold, the “First House of Resistance.” As the poet Abu Tammam said: “How many a home on earth a young man comes to love, yet his longing is always for the first home.”

Before diving into the story, however, it is necessary to provide an introductory overview of the Iqlim Al-Tuffah Region’s military geography to understand its strategic importance in the resistance’s operations.

Military Geography of Iqlim Al-Tuffah

The Iqlim Al-Tuffah Region in southern Lebanon is one of the most complex and strategically significant areas in the country. Military experts and strategists often refer to it as a “natural fortress.”

The military geography of the Iqlim Al-Tuffah Region makes it a premier defensive stronghold—a nightmare for the enemy and its collaborators. Its rugged terrain hinders vehicles and armored units, its dense vegetation limits aerial surveillance and attacks, and its elevation gives artillery a commanding advantage. These three key features make the region an ideal environment for guerrilla warfare, facilitating concealment, hit-and-run tactics, and ambushes.

Below is a detailed analysis of Iqlim Al-Tuffah’s military geography:

1. Geographic Location and Borders

The Iqlim Al-Tuffah Region is located in the Nabatieh Governorate and serves as a strategic link between three vital areas:

1. The southern coast [Saida and Zahrani].

2. Mount Lebanon [via Jezzine and eastern Saida].

3. The southern hinterlands [Nabatieh and surrounding areas].

The region stretches along a mountainous range with elevations between 600 and 1,300 meters, providing a direct western view over the Lebanese coast—from Saida in the north to Zahrani in the south. To the east, it overlooks the Jezzine district, the western edges of the Western Bekaa, and the regions of Reyhan and Jarmaq.

2. Terrain [Topography]

Terrain is the primary factor in the Iqlim Al-Tuffah Region’s military significance:

1. Dominant Elevations: The region includes mountain peaks ranging from 600 meters up to over 1,300 meters (such as Mount Safi). These heights provide those in control with excellent observation and fire control capabilities. From the high ground, one can monitor naval movements in the Mediterranean, vehicle movement along the coastal highway (Saida–Zahrani), and even activity in the eastern depths reaching the outskirts of Marjeyoun.

2. Ruggedness: The area features steep slopes and deep valleys (such as the Zahrani River gorge). This rugged terrain makes the movement of armored vehicles and tanks extremely difficult, if not impossible, outside paved roads. It neutralizes the enemy’s advantage in armored warfare and favors guerrilla tactics and infantry operations.

3. Dense Vegetation: The region is called the Iqlim Al-Tuffah Region [Apple District] due to its numerous orchards and forests, including oaks, mulberries, and apple trees. This dense vegetation provides excellent natural camouflage for personnel and military installations, while complicating aerial reconnaissance and making it harder for enemy patrols to detect ground targets.

3. Strategic Military Importance

1. First Line of Defense for the Interior: The Iqlim Al-Tuffah Region serves as a “protective wall” safeguarding the city of Nabatieh and the surrounding villages stretching from the Jbaa–Arabsalim border to the outskirts of the Saida–Zahrani line. The military fall of the region would expose the depth of southern Lebanon.

2. Control of Supply Routes: The region commands vital transportation routes connecting the Bekaa Valley (via Jezzine) with the south, as well as linking Beirut with southern Lebanon.

3. Fire-Launching Base: Due to its elevation and complex terrain, the region has traditionally been used as a platform for artillery and rocket support targeting distant objectives. Its valleys, often called “radar blind spots,” provide natural protection for firing positions.

4. Dominant Points

The region contains several key terrain features that are considered military linchpins:

1. Mount Safi: Known as the “Eyes of the Region,” it is the highest peak in the area, providing visibility over vast stretches, all the way to the Palestinian border and the sea. Controlling this peak means commanding both intelligence and operational oversight of the entire region.

2. The Melita, Rafi, and Mayasah Hills: These elevations formed the front line and points of direct engagement between the resistance and the enemy during the second phase of the “Israeli” occupation [1985–2000]. Overlooking enemy positions in Sujud, Bir Kallab, and deeper sites in Reyhan and Al-Aishiyeh, these hills became the stage for some of the fiercest battles.

3. The Separating Valley: Deep valleys that divide Iqlim Al-Tuffah from the Jezzine area acted as a “kill zone” for any force attempting to advance on foot.

4. The Akmata Meadows and Hill: This area served both defensive and offensive roles, secretly protecting Al-Luweiza for over a decade. In it, the resistance carried out both planned and improvised ambushes against elite enemy forces, including key Zionist officers such as Eli Amitai and Herzl Halifi.

5. Geological Structure [Caves and Tunnels]

The terrain in the Iqlim Al-Tuffah Region is rocky and limestone-rich, which allowed the resistance to:

a. Excavate tunnels and fortifications deep within the mountains, a difficult task that resulted in extremely durable structures.

b. Utilize natural caves for storage and concealment.

c. Reduce the effectiveness of aerial bombardment, as attacks are far less damaging compared to sandy or flat areas.

6. Climatic Factors

a. Fog: The region is known for dense fog that blankets the mountains for long periods, especially in winter and spring. Militarily, this disrupts air operations—particularly helicopters and drones—and reduces the effectiveness of visual and thermal surveillance, facilitating infiltration and the movement of equipment.