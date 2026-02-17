- Home
Hamas Denies Receiving Disarmament Ultimatum Amid ’Israeli’ Threats on Gaza
By Staff, Agencies
Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas has denied receiving a 60-day ultimatum to surrender its weapons, as the "Israeli" occupation threatens to resume its aggression on the Gaza Strip should the Palestinian Resistance group refuse to disarm.
“We have not received any notification or information from the [ceasefire] mediators – the United States, Egypt, Qatar and Turkey – regarding a deadline for the disarmament of the Resistance group in Gaza,” senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi said on Monday evening.
He added that the ongoing "Israeli" violations and acts of aggression in Gaza and the occupied West Bank are part of "Israel's" plans to forcibly displace the populations in Gaza.
The remarks came shortly after "Israeli" cabinet secretary Yossi Fuchs said during a conference in al-Quds that the occupation entity has issued a 60-day ultimatum demanding Hamas disarm completely and threatened to resume military offensives should the Palestinian group not agree.
Fuchs asserted that Hamas “will have to give up all of its weapons, including rifles,” claiming the timeline was requested by the US administration and that "Israel" is “respecting that.”
The exact beginning of the ultimatum remains unclear, though Fuchs suggested it could commence with the February 19 gathering of President Donald Trump's so-called "Board of Peace".
“We will evaluate it. If it works, great. If not, then the 'Israeli' military will have to complete the mission,” Fuchs stated.
Gaza authorities reported that since the ceasefire, "Israeli" attacks claimed over 600 Palestinians, injured more than 1,600, and destroyed 90% of civilian infrastructure, with UN rebuilding costs at $70 billion.
