Amnesty Slams Europe as ‘Reprehensible’ For Smearing UN Gaza Rapporteur

By Staff, Agencies

A diplomatic dispute erupted after European ministers urged UN Gaza human rights rapporteur Francesca Albanese to resign, drawing strong criticism from Amnesty International and senior UN officials.

The controversy stems from Albanese’s 7 February speech criticizing the international community for enabling "Israel’s" ongoing violations in Gaza.

Clips of her speech were seen by some officials as labeling "Israel" a “common enemy” of humanity, but Albanese clarified on social media that she was criticizing the system enabling the genocide in Palestine, including its funding, technology, and weapons.

Despite that clarification, France’s foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, publicly called for Albanese to step down. Ministers in Austria, Czechia, Germany, and Italy issued similar criticisms, with some later deleting social media posts.

In a strongly worded statement, Amnesty International’s secretary general, Agnes Callamard, accused the ministers of spreading disinformation based on a “deliberately truncated video” and urged them not only to retract their comments but to apologize publicly.

“It is reprehensible,” Callamard said, arguing that the episode reflected a broader attempt to discredit UN human rights mechanisms. She added that governments should investigate how the mischaracterization occurred “with a view to preventing such situations."

The dispute unfolded amid growing scrutiny of "Israel’s" actions in Gaza, with Albanese, a UN Human Rights Council expert, warning they may amount to genocide.

Amnesty reaffirmed that "Israel" is committing genocide in Gaza and accused European governments of ignoring international law, citing International Court of Justice [ICJ] orders and International Criminal Court [ICC] arrest warrants against the "Israeli" Prime Minister and former security minister for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Amnesty warned that despite a truce, Gaza’s conditions remain dire, with 590+ killed since October 2025, 72,000+ dead since 2023, expanding no-go zones, tightened closures, and rising violence in the West Bank, including eastern al-Quds.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini warned that attacks on Albanese are part of coordinated campaigns to silence her and undermine independent human rights reporting in Gaza.

The clash mirrors widening divisions within Europe over how to respond to the war on Gaza and the legal characterization of "Israel’s" actions.

For Amnesty and its allies, the stakes extend beyond a single UN mandate-holder. “This is a critical moment for humanity,” Callamard said, framing the dispute as a test of states’ commitment to international law and the independence of UN-appointed experts.

Whether European capitals escalate criticism or step back, the dispute highlights a growing pattern: advocates for Palestinian rights face pressure, attacks, and restricted mandates, often to shield "Israel" from scrutiny.