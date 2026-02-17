- Home
US Senator: ’Israel’ Planning The Wars of the Future
By Staff, Agencies
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said the "Israeli" occupation entity is outpacing the United States in developing advanced weapons.
Graham made the remarks in "Tel Aviv" after meeting "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Yair Lapid on Monday. The senator said Washington should invest in "Israel’s" war industry rather than “just writing a check” for military aid.
“'Israel' is advancing down the road of new weaponry far beyond us,” Graham said.
The visit came ahead of Omani-mediated US-Iran talks in Geneva aimed at easing renewed tensions in the Middle East. The US has dispatched two aircraft carrier strike groups to the region as President Donald Trump seeks to pressure Iran to abandon uranium enrichment.
Iran responded with snap live-fire drills, with officials warning that its military would strike American bases in the region if the country came under attack.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced last week that Tehran is ready to offer guarantees that its nuclear program is peaceful, while stressing that uranium enrichment for civilian purposes is Iran’s sovereign right.
