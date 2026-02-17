Imam Khamenei Warns: More Dangerous Than a US Aircraft Carrier Is the Weapon That Can Sink It

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, delivered a key speech to a large gathering from East Azerbaijan, reflecting on national resilience, recent unrest, and Iran’s steadfast stance in the face of foreign threats.

Opening his remarks, Imam Khamenei expressed deep sorrow over the bloodshed during the January sedition, emphasizing that all victims and martyrs—except agents and enemy collaborators—are considered sons of Iran.

“The nation mourns the bloodshed of the recent sedition,” Imam Khamenei declared.

Among the fallen, he highlighted the security forces, including law enforcement, Basij, the Revolutionary Guards, and their allies, noting they “were martyred and counted among the finest of martyrs.”

Turning to international threats, His Eminence addressed the United States directly: “You will not be able to destroy the Islamic Republic of Iran,” cautioning that even the world’s most powerful military could “sometimes suffer a devastating blow from which it cannot recover.”

Illustrating Iran’s strategic capabilities, he remarked on US naval posturing, saying, “They keep saying ‘we sent an aircraft carrier toward Iran.’ Well, a carrier is certainly dangerous; but more dangerous is the weapon that can sink it to the bottom of the sea.”

Reflecting on 47 years of US hostility, The Supreme Leader noted, “Yes, for 47 years, the United States has failed to destroy the Islamic Republic. And I say: You will not be able to, either.”

On diplomacy, he strongly criticized foreign demands on Iran’s nuclear program, “They say, ‘Come negotiate over your nuclear energy, but the outcome must be that you do not possess it.’ If negotiations are truly necessary… then predetermining the outcome is wrong and foolish.”

He warned that such actions are a tactic of “US presidents, some senators, and others” to impose control over the Iranian people.

Invoking Iran’s cultural and historical identity, Imam Khamenei recalled Imam Hussein [AS]: “Someone like me will not pledge allegiance to Yazid.” He added, “The Iranian people… will not pledge allegiance to the corrupt leaders currently in power in America.”

Closing his address, Imam Khamenei emphasized the enduring nature of the Islamic Republic, “The Islamic Republic means a living nation and a government inseparable from its people… When the Islamic Republic was a young sapling, they could not uproot it, and today it has become a blessed, strong, sturdy, and fruitful tree.”