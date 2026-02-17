- Home
Hajj Imad Mughniyeh: A Life That Shaped an Era
folder_openLebanon access_time 11 hours ago
Infographics by Al-Ahed News
Imad Mughniyeh, also known as Hajj Imad or Hajj Radwan, was a prominent and secretive figure within Hezbollah whose life unfolded during some of the most turbulent decades in Lebanon’s modern history.
Operating largely in secrecy, he became known for the influence he wielded behind the scenes and the enduring imprint he left on those who worked alongside him.
Years later, his name continues to evoke strong emotions—admiration among supporters and sharp criticism among opponents—reflecting a legacy that remains deeply contested across Lebanon and beyond.
