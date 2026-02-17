Please Wait...

search
close

We Will Continue The Journey

 

  1. Home

Hajj Imad Mughniyeh: A Life That Shaped an Era

folder_openLebanon access_time 11 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographics by Al-Ahed News

Imad Mughniyeh, also known as Hajj Imad or Hajj Radwan, was a prominent and secretive figure within Hezbollah whose life unfolded during some of the most turbulent decades in Lebanon’s modern history.

Operating largely in secrecy, he became known for the influence he wielded behind the scenes and the enduring imprint he left on those who worked alongside him.

Years later, his name continues to evoke strong emotions—admiration among supporters and sharp criticism among opponents—reflecting a legacy that remains deeply contested across Lebanon and beyond.

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah UnitedStates ImadMughniyeh

Comments

  1. Related News
Hajj Imad Mughniyeh: A Life That Shaped an Era

Hajj Imad Mughniyeh: A Life That Shaped an Era

11 hours ago
Glory to God and to the Sixteenth of February

Glory to God and to the Sixteenth of February

14 hours ago
Sayyed Yasser Al-Moussawi Remembers the Sayyed of the Resistance’s Martyrs

Sayyed Yasser Al-Moussawi Remembers the Sayyed of the Resistance’s Martyrs

15 hours ago
The Horror of the Name: The Martyr Leader Who Terrified His Enemies

The Horror of the Name: The Martyr Leader Who Terrified His Enemies

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 17-02-2026 Hour: 09:04 Beirut Timing

whatshot