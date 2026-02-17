- Home
Second Round Of Indirect Iran–US Talks Begins In Geneva
By Staff, Agencies
The second round of indirect Iran–US talks has begun at the Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in Geneva, with Tehran reaffirming its serious engagement in the negotiating track.
Iranian state television reported that the Iranian and US delegations are exchanging messages through the Omani mediator as part of the current round.
The talks opened with a meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Omani counterpart Badr al-Bousaidi, during which Araghchi presented Iran’s vision regarding its nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions.
Meanwhile, a senior Iranian official, speaking anonymously to Reuters, said that seriousness about lifting sanctions on Iran and avoiding unrealistic US demands are key to ensuring effective nuclear talks in Geneva.
The official asserted that Tehran is coming to the negotiating table with “genuine and constructive proposals.”
Earlier, Iran confirmed that the second round of indirect talks with the United States will focus strictly on its nuclear program and the lifting of US sanctions, according to Iranian state television.
Tehran stressed that discussions will be confined to the nuclear dossier and the removal of US-imposed sanctions, rejecting any attempt to broaden the agenda beyond those issues.
Iranian officials also reiterated that uranium enrichment is a sovereign right, signaling that Tehran will not negotiate away what it considers a central component of its civilian nuclear program.
