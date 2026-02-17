Ben-Gvir Accused Of Assaulting Detainees At Ofer Prison

By Staff, Agencies

Far-right "Israeli" Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir “stepped on detainees’s heads” during a raid at Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank, Anadolu Agency reported, citing the Palestinian Prisoners' Society.

Video circulating on social media shows "Israeli" occupation forces storming Section 26 of Ofer Prison and assaulting detainees as Ben-Gvir accompanied "Israeli" journalists.

The PPS said the operation coincided with the evening “count”, a daily security inspection during which detainees are humiliated, and lasted around 15 minutes, involving police dogs and flashbang grenades.

The rights group said Ben-Gvir remained in the section for approximately an hour, during which he reportedly delivered provocative and degrading remarks toward Palestinian detainees.

The PPS added that the extremist minister insisted that footage of the assault be published alongside promotional slogans linked to proposed legislation seeking the execution of Palestinian detainees.

In November 2025, "Israel’s" "Knesset" passed in its first reading a bill submitted by Ben-Gvir to authorize the death penalty for Palestinians who carried out Resistance operations.

The bill still requires second and third readings before becoming law, with no dates scheduled.

“The published clips represent only a fraction of the systematic torture against prisoners,” the PPS said.

Lawyers with the group collected testimonies describing Ben-Gvir stepping on detainees’ heads and filming their humiliation.

Detainees reported that guards forced them to keep their faces pressed to the ground during suppression operations, aiming to degrade their dignity and inflict physical pain.