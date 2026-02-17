- Home
Hezbollah Condemns US Blockade On Cuba And Venezuelan Oil Cut
Translated by Al-Ahed News
Hezbollah’s Arab and International Relations Unit strongly condemned the US economic blockade on Cuba and Washington’s move to cut off Venezuelan oil supplies to the country.
In a statement, it warned that the step carries dangerous repercussions that threaten to halt Cuba’s economic cycle and disrupt vital services for its citizens.
Hezbollah added that what the US president has undertaken is a reckless move within a broader series of measures being implemented against many countries and peoples who reject subjugation and surrender.
The movement expressed solidarity with the steadfast Cuban people in the face of American arrogance, affirming their human right to benefit from their natural resources.
It also called on the free nations of the world to unite and stand together against unjust United States policies and prevent Washington from targeting countries and peoples individually.
