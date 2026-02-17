- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
-
Full Speeches
- Speeches-2000
- Speeches-2006
- Speeches-2007
- Speeches-2008
- Speeches-2009
- Speeches-2010
- Speeches-2011
- Speeches-2012
- Speeches-2013
- Speeches-2014
- Speeches-2015
- Speeches-2016
- Speeches-2017
- Speeches-2018
- Speeches-2019
- Speeches-2020
- Speeches-2021
- Speeches-2022
- Speeches-2023
- Speeches-2024
- Speeches-2025
- Speeches-2026
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Full Speeches
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Deadly Attacks Hit Northwest Pakistan Amid Rising Militancy
By Staff, Agencies
At least 14 people were killed and 25 others wounded in a series of attacks in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, as security forces confront escalating insurgent violence in regions bordering Afghanistan.
The incidents come amid renewed militant activity across both southern and northern provinces.
Earlier this month, the Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at a Shiite mosque in Islamabad that killed at least 31 people and wounded 169 others.
A security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Agence France-Presse that a suicide attacker drove an explosives-laden vehicle into the wall of a religious college in Bajaur district on Monday evening.
“As a result, eight police and Frontier Corps personnel present inside the seminary were martyred and 10 others injured,” the official said.
“The blast also caused the roofs of several nearby houses to collapse, killing a child,” he added, warning that the death toll could rise.
Comments
- Related News