Filmmakers Criticize Berlinale’s Stance on Gaza, Call Out “Israel” Over War Conduct

By Staff, Agencies

More than 80 filmmakers and actors have publicly criticized the Berlin International Film Festival [Berlinale], accusing it of maintaining “institutional silence” regarding what they describe as atrocities committed by “Israel” in Gaza.

In an open letter released during the festival’s 2026 edition, current and former Berlinale participants condemned the event’s leadership for what they see as a failure to take a moral stance and for sidelining artists who speak out on the issue.

Among the signatories are actors Tilda Swinton, Javier Bardem, Angeliki Papoulia, Saleh Bakri, Tatiana Maslany, Peter Mullan and Tobias Menzies. Directors including Mike Leigh, Lukas Dhont, Nan Goldin, Miguel Gomes, Adam McKay and Avi Mograbi also signed the statement.

The letter urges cultural institutions to reject complicity in violence against Palestinians and to avoid shielding "Israel" from accountability. Signatories emphasized that art and politics cannot be separated, directly challenging remarks made by jury president Wim Wenders, who stated during the opening press conference that filmmaking is “the opposite of politics” and that the festival should remain outside political debates.

Following backlash, festival director Tricia Tuttle responded that artists should not be expected to answer for broader institutional policies beyond their control.

The controversy comes amid ongoing tensions related to the war in Gaza. A ceasefire that took effect on October 10, 2025, was intended to end a two-year "Israeli" military aggression that began in October 2023. However, Palestinian officials say that violations have continued.

According to Palestinian authorities, more than 72,000 Palestinians were martyred and over 171,000 injured during the conflict, with widespread destruction affecting roughly 90 percent of civilian infrastructure. The United Nations estimates reconstruction costs could reach approximately $70 billion.

The debate at Berlinale reflects broader divisions within the global film community, where thousands of industry professionals have recently pledged not to collaborate with institutions they consider complicit in the "Israeli" entity’s actions.