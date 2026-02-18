Eric Trump Invests in “Israeli” Drone Firm Amid Gaza War Controversy

By Staff, Agencies

Eric Trump has invested in an “Israeli” drone manufacturer whose systems are being used in Gaza, a move that critics say appears at odds with his father Donald Trump’s public claims that he seeks to “bring peace” and eventually support reconstruction efforts in the territory.

The investment is tied to a proposed $1.5 billion merger between “Israeli” drone maker XTEND and Florida-based JFB Construction Holdings, a relatively small real estate development firm. The transaction is intended to take XTEND public in the United States later this year, giving the company greater access to American capital markets and expanded manufacturing capabilities.

XTEND has stated that its drones are being used by “Israeli” forces inside Gaza for a range of tactical operations, including entering tunnels, breaching buildings, conducting reconnaissance, and in some instances carrying small explosive devices. The company has drawn attention for promotional language describing its products as offering a “low cost per kill,” a phrase that has sparked controversy.

The Pentagon has awarded XTEND several contracts, including a multimillion-dollar deal confirmed in November 2024 and another valued at $8.8 million in December. More recently, the company was selected for the Pentagon’s Drone Dominance Program, an initiative designed to rapidly expand production of low-cost attack drones.

While these business developments unfold, Donald Trump has publicly positioned himself as a potential dealmaker capable of ending the war in Gaza. He has spoken about brokering peace and floated proposals for rebuilding the territory once fighting stops, suggesting it could become economically viable again.

Critics argue that such reconstruction rhetoric rings hollow when a member of his immediate family is investing in a company whose products are being deployed in the ongoing war.

According to Palestinian health authorities, since “Israel” launched its military campaign on October 7, 2023, at least 72,000 Palestinians have been martyred and 172,000 wounded, the majority reported to be women and children. The humanitarian toll has prompted widespread international condemnation and allegations of war crimes.

Eric Trump has dismissed criticism, stating that he is “incredibly proud” to invest in companies he believes in and describing drone technology as “the wave of the future,” adding that XTEND has “unbelievable potential.”

The case adds to longstanding scrutiny over how the Trump family’s business interests intersect with political influence. During Donald Trump’s first term, critics raised concerns about foreign government spending at Trump properties. Since his return to political prominence, further questions have emerged about international partnerships, licensing deals, and whether proximity to power benefits family ventures.

XTEND’s expansion strategy now hinges partly on scaling up manufacturing in the United States, accessing American public markets, and securing Pentagon contracts awarded under an administration led by Eric Trump’s father.