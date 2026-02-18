Zelensky Warns US: Don’t Let Russia Win

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said he urged US mediators not to push him into concessions to Russia after trilateral talks in Geneva on Tuesday.

In a phone call with Axios, Zelensky said he had asked special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner not to force him into accepting what Ukrainians would see as an “unsuccessful story.”

He also argued that Trump should not “give victory” to Russian President Vladimir Putin if he hopes to secure a lasting peace.

Zelensky criticized Trump for pushing Ukraine to make concessions. “I hope it is just his tactics and not the decision,” he said.

He again rejected Moscow’s demand that Kiev cede Crimea and the four new regions, insisting the Ukrainian public would oppose giving up territory in a referendum.

Zelensky added that he asked his team to explore a potential meeting with Putin, though Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted it would only happen at the final stage of talks.

Putin has claimed Zelensky is no longer a legitimate leader after his term ended in May 2024, while Zelensky refuses new elections under martial law. Russia is pushing for a broad peace deal, demanding Ukraine drop NATO ambitions, adopt neutrality, and resolve territorial disputes.