Fico: EU Faces Its Deepest Crisis Yet

By Staff, Agencies

Speaker Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico warned that the EU is in its deepest crisis ever, plagued by economic woes and a lack of leadership and long-term vision in Brussels.

Fico made the remarks on Tuesday while speaking at a conference on affordable rental housing in country’s capital Bratislava, saying the difficulties confronting ordinary Europeans are part of a wider malaise affecting the entire bloc.

“The European Union has never been in such a crisis as it is now,” Fico said, adding that the situation is “not only about economic indicators, but also about leadership and vision.”

Without a coherent strategy on competitiveness, the EU could “become a cultural open air museum,” and risk further decline on the global stage, he cautioned.

Some regions of the world, such as China, are now 15-20 years ahead of the EU in key sectors, he added.

Fico has repeatedly slammed Brussels’ policies, especially energy and Russia sanctions, arguing they hurt the EU and urging the bloc to focus on internal issues before targeting Moscow.

He also denounced the EU’s plan to end Russian gas imports by 2027 as “suicide” for dependent economies and said Bratislava plans to sue EU institutions.

The drop in cheaper Russian pipeline gas since the 2022 Ukraine conflict and Western sanctions has pushed up EU wholesale prices and living costs, while hurting industrial competitiveness.

Fico, who survived a 2024 assassination attempt by a pro-Ukraine activist, called Kiev a “black hole” of corruption swallowing EU funds and last month urged the removal of EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas for her hardline anti-Russian stance.