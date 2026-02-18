Iranian MPs: Leader’s Response to Threats Altered Enemy Calculations

By Staff, Agencies

Members of Iran’s Parliament [Majlis] stated that the firm remarks delivered by Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei in response to recent threats have disrupted what they described as the enemy’s war calculations.

In a statement issued after the Leader’s speech on Tuesday, lawmakers expressed appreciation for his “wise remarks,” saying they helped ease the wounds and hardships caused by what they called a recent American-Zionist coup. They said his position undermined hostile strategies and shattered any illusion that aggression against Iran could be successfully carried out.

The legislators also declared the Majlis’s full readiness to act in accordance with the Leader’s guidance in administering national affairs.

Earlier that day, Imam Khamenei responded to repeated US military threats against Iran, warning that weapons capable of sinking American aircraft carriers are “more dangerous” than the carriers themselves. His remarks came as US President Donald Trump deployed military forces to the region and threatened potential strikes on Iran.

On February 12, US officials announced that the Pentagon was sending an additional aircraft carrier to the region, along with thousands of troops, fighter aircraft, and guided-missile destroyers.

In their statement, lawmakers also praised the massive turnout at the February 11 rallies marking the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. They described the occasion as a focal point of national strength and a reflection of unity, institutional cohesion, and public legitimacy.

They said the Revolution—founded under the leadership of Imam Khomeini—has developed into a sustainable model of governance and nation-building under Imam Khamenei’s guidance, despite multilayered sanctions and what they described as cognitive and media warfare.

“The multi-million nationwide presence of the Iranian people in this year’s rally holds a significance that goes beyond mere ritual participation; it constitutes a strategic, social, and on-the-ground action demonstrating public trust in the Islamic System. This presence invalidated all hostile calculations aimed at creating social division and weakening national solidarity,” the statement said.

The lawmakers further described the bond between the people and the government as the Islamic Republic’s primary strategic advantage and a source of soft deterrence and national strength against what they called “Global Arrogance led by the criminal United States and the agent Zionist regime.”

Last Wednesday, millions of people from all walks of life took to the streets across Iran as nationwide rallies commemorating the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution began.

The rallies mark the Iranian people’s overthrow of the Pahlavi dictatorship in the winter of 1979, a regime that had full backing from the United States.

Imam Khomeini returned from exile on February 1, 1979, receiving an enormous welcome from the public weeks after the shah’s departure in mid-January. The fall of the Pahlavi regime was sealed on February 11, 1979, when the military abandoned its allegiance to the shah and aligned itself with the Revolution.