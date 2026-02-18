Iran Mulls Shipping Enriched Uranium to Russia

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has signaled it could transfer some of its enriched uranium to a third country, potentially Russia, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing US, Iranian, and regional diplomats.

Iranian officials also suggested that they might pause enrichment for up to three years and floated a proposal to set up a regional consortium to produce fuel plates from enriched uranium for domestic use, according to the report. Teams from the US and Iran met for Omani-mediated talks in Geneva on Tuesday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed this month that Moscow was ready to accept uranium from Iran if Tehran approved.

“The initiative remains on the table. At the same time, we must remember that the stockpile belongs to Iran,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

US President Donald Trump has demanded Iran dismantle its nuclear program and surrender its enriched uranium, but Tehran insists enrichment is its sovereign right for civilian use.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said after Tuesday’s talks that although the sides had reached “understandings on the guiding principles,” drafting a formal agreement would be “more difficult.”

US Vice President J.D. Vance called the talks a positive step but noted that Trump’s red lines remain unacknowledged by Iran. Recently, the US sent two aircraft carrier strike groups to the Middle East, prompting Iran to hold live-fire drills and warn it would target US bases if attacked.