Ex-Trump Aide Defends Connections to Epstein

By Staff, Agencies

Steve Bannon, former White House strategist and key MAGA figure, defended his communications with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, saying they were related to a documentary project.

His comments come after the release of millions of pages of Epstein-related files by the US Justice Department, which reveal a far cozier relationship between Bannon – a former adviser to President Donald Trump – and the financier who was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019.

According to the New York Times, Bannon’s name appears in the Epstein emails nearly every day in the six months leading up to financier’s July 2019 arrest on sex trafficking charges.

In April 2019, Bannon texted Epstein a strategy to rehabilitate his image. “First, we need to push back on the lies; then crush the pedo/trafficking narrative; then rebuild your image as philanthropist,” he wrote.

Epstein also appears to have offered Bannon lavish perks, including private jet travel, lodging at his Manhattan townhouse, and medical care. While Bannon’s spokesman denied he accepted the jet or medical care, records suggest he had stayed at Epstein’s Paris apartment on at least one occasion in March 2019.

In a statement to the New York Times, Bannon said his interactions with Epstein were strictly professional, noting that he is “a filmmaker and TV host with decades of experience interviewing controversial figures.”

“That’s the only lens through which these private communications should be viewed – a documentary filmmaker working, over a period of time, to secure 50 hours of interviews from a reclusive subject,” Bannon insisted.

Bannon’s team said he conducted 12 hours of interviews with Epstein for a documentary, though only two have been released, focusing on finance and science rather than Epstein’s crimes, which Bannon plans to address later.

The Epstein files, totaling over 3.5 million pages, include multiple mentions of numerous global elites, including Bill Clinton, Elon Musk, and the former Prince Andrew.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has declared all the Epstein files released, though critics claim this represents only a fraction of the seized data.