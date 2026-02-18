Dozens of Nations Denounce “Israel’s” Settlement Expansion as Illegal

By Staff, Agencies

More than 80 countries, together with several international organizations, have condemned “Israel’s” decision to expand settlements in the occupied West Bank, describing the move as unlawful and a breach of international law.

Speaking at a press conference at the UN headquarters in New York, Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations Riyad Mansour delivered a joint statement backed by countries from Europe, West Asia, Africa, Asia and Latin America, in addition to the European Union, the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Mansour said recent “Israeli” measures—including settlement expansion and the authorization of land purchases by “Israeli” settlers—violate “Israel’s” obligations under international law and must be reversed immediately. He reiterated the international community’s firm rejection of any annexation efforts, warning that such actions threaten peace initiatives and endanger the prospects of a two-state solution.

The joint statement criticized what it described as attempts by “Israel” to further entrench control over the occupied West Bank, particularly through registering land in Area C as so-called “state property,” a move characterized as amounting to de facto annexation of Palestinian land.

“Such measures violate international law, undermine the ongoing efforts for peace and stability in the region, run counter to the comprehensive plan, and jeopardize the prospect of reaching a peace agreement ending the conflict,” the statement said.

The countries also pointed to the 2024 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice [ICJ], which declared “Israel’s” occupation of Palestinian territories illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”]. They reaffirmed opposition to any steps aimed at changing the demographic composition, character, or status of territories occupied since 1967, expressed support for Palestinian self-determination, and pledged to consider “concrete measures” in response to settlement policies.

The condemnation comes against a backdrop of escalating violence in the West Bank, including East Al-Quds, where military operations, killings and arrests have increased sharply since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023.

By the end of 2025, Palestinian authorities reported that more than 1,102 Palestinians had been martyred and 9,034 wounded in the West Bank amid intensified military activity and settler attacks.

“Israel’s” recent decision to register large areas of the West Bank as “state property” marks the first such action since the territory was occupied in 1967. Palestinian authorities and resistance groups have warned that the move could lay the groundwork for formal annexation.

Land registration in occupied areas establishes permanent ownership status, effectively consolidating “Israeli” control over Palestinian land.

The West Bank, together with Gaza and occupied East al-Quds, is envisioned by Palestinians as part of a future independent state. While some areas of the West Bank fall under limited Palestinian self-rule administered by the Western-backed Palestinian Authority, much of the territory remains under direct “Israeli” military control.