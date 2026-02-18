Pezeshkian Highlights Leader’s Role in Nuclear Talks, Rejects Empty Negotiations

By Staff, Agencies

President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei maintains full oversight of Iran’s indirect nuclear talks with the United States, rejecting participation in “talks for the sake of talks.”

“These negotiations are being conducted with full coordination and authorization from the Leader,” the chief executive said during a meeting with a number of clergymen in Tehran on Tuesday.

“Our goal is to genuinely resolve issues, not to engage in talks for the sake of talks. We are seriously pursuing tangible results and hope this process will lead to concrete outcomes,” Pezeshkian added.

Also on Tuesday, the second round of renewed nuclear negotiations between Iran and the US concluded in Geneva.

The Iranian side cited “good progress,” while underlining the need for the process to result in verifiable removal of the illegal and unilateral American sanctions targeting the country.

Addressing the talks on the same day, Imam Khamenei denounced Washington’s attempts at imposing any certain outcome, noting, “To predetermine the outcome before talks even begin is wrong and foolish.”

“This is precisely the foolish approach being taken by American presidents, certain senators, the current president, and others,” the Leader added.

Imam Khamenei warned that the US was “seeking to dominate the Iranian nation,” asserting, however, that the people, in light of their lofty culture, historical precedence, and values, would “never pledge allegiance to corrupt figures like those currently in power in the US.”

The Islamic Republic has vowed not to bow down to Washington’s and its allies’ excessive demands throughout any diplomatic process, including their call on Tehran to completely suspend its peaceful nuclear energy program or start including issues such as its missile might or regional influence as additional subject matters in the talks.