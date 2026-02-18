The Full Speech of Sheikh Qassem at the Funeral of Sayyed Abdel Karim Nasrallah

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

The full speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem at the conclusion of the funeral ceremony for the late Sayyed Abdul Karim Nasrallah, the father of Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, held at the Al-Mujtaba Complex in Beirut’s southern suburbs on February 4, 2026.

In the name of God, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate. Praise be to God, Lord of the worlds. Peace and blessings be upon the noblest of creation, our master, our beloved, and our leader, the Messenger of God, our Prophet Muhammad, and upon his pure and immaculate Household, his chosen and righteous companions, and upon all the prophets, messengers, the righteous, and the martyrs until the Day of Judgment. Peace and God’s mercy and blessings be upon you.

We have lost a righteous educator, a virtuous father who raised men of stature—among them His Eminence the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, may God be pleased with him—who played a foundational role in this great Islamic journey, at the level of Lebanon and at the level of the Resistance.

May God have mercy on the dearly departed, the noble father Sayyed Abdul Karim Nasrallah, this venerable man who was always on the move, attentive to people’s needs and concerns, and present as well in the fields of jihad and among the righteous scholars. From the very beginning, he stood alongside Imam Musa al-Sadr through the blessing of the circumstances they shaped, the faith they held, and the righteous deeds that marked their path.

Sayyed Abdul Karim was poor in material terms, yet he was self-made, among those who were always keen to uphold religious standards and religious dues. He looked after family members, relatives, neighbors, and the poor. He constantly visited the families of martyrs to console them. We cannot forget that he himself lost a dear one early on: his grandson, Sayyed Hadi, son of the beloved Sayyed Hassan. He shared a special bond with him, and he requested to be buried in the same grave, on the basis of that pure, spiritual, faith-filled relationship grounded in obedience to God Almighty.

When a father’s approach is one of uprightness—committed to religious standards, detached from worldly glitter, and devoted instead to authenticity, Islam, the broader cause, jihad, and resistance—the results are truly remarkable.

Today, as we mourn his passing, he is among those of whom the Lord of the worlds says, “Give good news [O Prophet] to those who believe and do good that they will have Gardens under which rivers flow.” (Al-Baqarah, 25).

Anyone who belongs to the company of those who believe and do good attains a lofty station in Paradise. What is required of a person is to act according to their capacity and means, but what matters most is uprightness and giving all one can. This man, Sayyed Abdul Karim, this venerable Sayyed, raised an exceptional, brilliant, and inspiring leader—His Eminence the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, may God be pleased with him—who filled the horizons and charted the course of the Resistance at the height of its strength and advance. The father is a partner in this achievement, for the father who raises well shares in the fruits of the son’s deeds through sound upbringing—without diminishing in any way the son’s own merit and accomplishment.

The value of Sayyed Abdul Karim lies, first, in his own faith—his intrinsic worth; second, in his belonging to this blessed lineage of Muhammad and the family of Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon them all; and third, in having raised an exceptional and unique figure: His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, may God be pleased with him.

We must learn from this noble father—how to raise our children and how to safeguard resistance even when attacks are fierce, corruption widespread, and the powers of tyranny seem overwhelming. We should not fixate on how vast disbelief and deviation are or on the capabilities arrayed against us. Rather, we must look to what God has granted us—what we ourselves possess, the capacities within us. When God commands us, He does not ask us to measure ourselves against others in order to be upright.

He says, “And by the soul and [the One] Who fashioned it, then with [the knowledge of] right and wrong inspired it! Successful indeed is the one who purifies their soul, and doomed is the one who corrupts it!” (Al-Shams, 7–10)

So when a person works on themselves and presents the authentic Islamic model that produces ethics, dignity, patriotism, resistance, jihad, martyrdom, sacrifice, and the nurturing of a wholesome life and noble, giving children, this means they have succeeded in this world and have been recorded among those who believe and do righteous deeds.

To the venerable Sayyed Abdul Karim—the loss of faith and jihad, the loss of great giving, by the blessing of His Eminence the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan, may God be pleased with him—we say: rest with peace of mind. There are those who remain true to the covenant and will continue, God willing—among your children, your grandchildren, your close family bound to you, and also your children in the broader Islamic journey, the journey of Hezbollah; the children of His Eminence Sayyed Hassan, may God be pleased with him, who were filled with love for him, attachment to him, and commitment to his path. This is a great grace, and God willing, it will extend to the wider journey that achieves its goals.

Our condolences to the family of the late Sayyed Abdul Karim Nasrallah—the immediate family, the wider family of Hezbollah, the loving public connected to His Eminence and to the father as well; condolences also to our brothers in the Amal Movement and to this entire community we share. Our condolences as well to the Leader of the Ummah, His Eminence Imam Khamenei, may his shadow endure. God willing, he will be in the vast gardens of Paradise with Sayyed Hassan and Sayyed Hadi, with all the beloved ones, with his wife, and with all the righteous martyrs.

We ask God Almighty to envelop him in His boundless mercy, to raise his rank to the highest stations with Muhammad and the family of Muhammad. To his soul and the souls of all those connected to him, we dedicate the reward of the blessed chapter Al-Fatiha, together with prayers upon Muhammad and the family of Muhammad.

Peace and God’s mercy and blessings be upon you.