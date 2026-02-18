The Full Speech of Sheikh Qassem at the Opening Ceremony of the Lebanon Medical Center

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Address by Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem at the Opening Ceremony of the Lebanon Medical Center – Hadath on February 9, 2026.

In the name of God, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate. Praise be to God, Lord of the worlds. Peace and blessings be upon the noblest of creation, our master, our beloved, and our leader, the Messenger of God, our Prophet Muhammad, and upon his pure and immaculate Household, his chosen and righteous companions, and upon all the prophets, messengers, the righteous, and the martyrs until the Day of Judgment. Peace and God’s mercy and blessings be upon you.

Today, we inaugurate the main center for hospitalization, the Lebanon Medical Center—a comprehensive university hospital that brings together multiple functions at once. It includes large, expanded, diverse, and highly specialized departments. Following this introduction, we will speak about the center and its opening, and then address the broader political situation.

This center comes as part of a long-term path adopted by Hezbollah to ensure access to hospitalization and healthcare across different regions. It is a form of giving, not a temporary or passing phase. The Lebanon Medical Center is part of a broader set of health projects aimed at meeting the needs of the people and the wider community. As God the Exalted says, “Whoever saves a life, it will be as if they saved all of humanity.” [Al-Maidah, 32]

And in the well-known saying of the Messenger of God, peace and blessings be upon him and his family, “There are two blessings that are often taken for granted: health and security.”

We need health in society, and we need to provide the appropriate means and pathways so that people can feel at ease in their well-being and health. This, in turn, affects their productivity, their work, and their lives. Our Imam, Imam Ali [AS] said: “Blessed life in this world lies in security and bodily health, and the completion of blessing in the Hereafter is entry into Paradise.”

Thus, in this world, health holds a vital place alongside security. Accordingly, through Hezbollah, we work to provide this essential pillar to the extent of our ability. Ultimately, the primary responsibility for ensuring healthcare rests with the state, but through social services, we seek to offer support and stand in assistance.

This center was a matter of great concern to His Eminence, the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan. It was launched during his tenure and under his direct supervision, and it was also closely followed by His Eminence Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, who was responsible for implementation and health-related affairs. This all falls within the same framework long emphasized by the Sayyed of the Resistance’s Martyrs, Sayyed Abbas Al-Mousawi, who used to say, “We will serve you with the utmost devotion and humility.” This is part of our commitment to community service.

I would like to draw attention to something: we do not work in healthcare, social services, shelter provision, reconstruction, or any other field except out of a sense of duty toward the people. This is not about gaining additional supporters, not about winning elections, and not about building a power base or expanding a following. Rather, it is a fundamental pillar for anyone engaged in social work, for anyone working among the people, and for anyone involved in political leadership. It must be a constant and ongoing commitment throughout the year – and this is what we do in Hezbollah.

This center treats all types of cancer. It also includes nuclear medicine – so let no one place us on sanctions lists simply because we mentioned “nuclear,” as nuclear medicine is widely recognized as a peaceful and legitimate field. In addition, the center provides bone marrow transplantation and advanced robotic surgeries for the brain and various tumors. In other words, the treatments available at this center are highly advanced and specialized, and such services remain limited in Lebanon compared to other healthcare facilities.

Another key feature of this center is that it helps ease the financial burden on patients, as the fees required are close to cost. It is a large and impressive facility, diverse in its departments and equipped to a very high standard. Some of its equipment was manufactured this very year and incorporates the latest developments in AI and digital technologies, all aimed at delivering important, rapid, accurate and reliable results.