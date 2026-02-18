Trilateral Ukraine Talks Report “Meaningful Progress”

By Staff, Agencies

The Russian, US, and Ukrainian delegations have achieved “meaningful progress” during the third round of trilateral negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said.

The two-day talks aimed at settling the Ukraine conflict began in Geneva on Tuesday, following two previous meetings in a similar format held in Abu Dhabi in January.

Witkoff wrote on X on Wednesday that “President Trump’s success in bringing both sides of this war together has brought about meaningful progress.”

He added that, following the first day of discussions, the Russian and Ukrainian teams “agreed to update their respective leaders and continue working towards a deal,” while thanking Swiss authorities for hosting the negotiations.

According to a source cited by RT, the talks resumed on Wednesday behind closed doors in a trilateral format.

The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, said on Telegram that discussions during the first day focused on “practical issues and the mechanics of possible solutions.”

He also held separate meetings with representatives from the US and Kiev’s European backers, France, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland.

“It is important to maintain a common vision and coordination of actions between Ukraine, the US and Europe. There is an understanding of joint responsibility for the result. Let’s work further,” Umerov said.

No public statements have been issued by the head of the Russian delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. Moscow typically refrains from commenting on sensitive negotiations, arguing that public “megaphone diplomacy” is counterproductive.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that the Russian delegation intended to discuss “a broader range of issues,” including territorial questions and Moscow’s key demands.

Moscow maintains that any sustainable settlement requires Kiev to withdraw from areas of Donbass claimed by Russia following referendums in 2022, abandon its NATO aspirations, and commit to demilitarization and denazification.