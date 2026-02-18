Erdogan Warns on “Israel’s” Somaliland Recognition

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel’s” recognition of breakaway Somaliland as an independent state benefits no one and risks further destabilizing the Horn of Africa, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned.

Erdogan made the remarks on Tuesday during a joint press conference with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in his first visit to Ethiopia in nearly a decade.

“I would like to reiterate that ‘Israel’s’ recognition of Somaliland would benefit neither Somaliland nor the Horn of Africa,” he said.

“Israel” became the first UN member state in December to formally recognize Somaliland as an independent state, drawing sharp criticism from regional actors and Somalia, which considers the breakaway region part of its sovereign territory.

Somaliland broke away from Somalia and declared independence in 1991 after a decade-long civil war.

The territory, located along the southern coast of the Gulf of Aden, has since built relatively stable governing institutions, security structures, and its own currency, but it has not received broad international recognition.

The African Union’s Peace and Security Council declared West Jerusalem’s recognition “null and void,” warning that any attempt to alter borders by force or through illegal means undermines the unity and territorial integrity of AU member states and violates international law.

Somalia’s federal government also condemned “Israel’s” decision as a breach of international law, warning that it could undermine efforts to stabilize the country after decades of conflict.

Tensions over Somaliland have previously strained relations between Ethiopia and Somalia.