ICC Judge Says US Sanctions Disrupt Daily Life

By Staff, Agencies

A French judge at the International Criminal Court, Nicolas Guillou, says US sanctions imposed on him have severely disrupted both his personal and professional life, underscoring Europe’s dependence on American financial and digital infrastructure.

On August 20, 2025, Guillou was placed under US sanctions by President Donald Trump after authorizing arrest warrants for “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Security Minister Yoav Gallant over their roles in the devastation of the Gaza Strip.

Since then, Guillou says he has effectively been cut off from many everyday services despite remaining in Europe.

While he and his family are barred from entering US territory, the consequences extend far beyond travel restrictions.

Because Visa and Mastercard dominate global payment systems, Guillou says he is unable to use most credit cards.

Access to numerous digital services has also been restricted, and even routine online purchases can be blocked if a US-linked intermediary, such as shipping company UPS, is involved.

“What is at the heart of the sanctions is the prohibition on any US individual or legal entity from providing services to, or receiving services from, a sanctioned person,” Guillou told journalists on Tuesday.

He added that some banks engage in what he described as “over-compliance,” automatically refusing transactions involving sanctioned individuals.

“This has happened to some of my colleagues, whose transfers or purchases were refused because the bank on the other side of the transaction declined the transfer from a sanctioned person,” he stressed.

“The most problematic situation is when it affects services for which there is actually no European alternative,” he added.

Guillou also described booking a hotel in France through the US-based travel platform Expedia, only to have the reservation canceled hours later due to his sanctioned status.

At present, 11 judges at the International Criminal Court face similar restrictions.