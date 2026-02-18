Child Sexual Abuse Offenses Surge Across UK, Authorities Warn

By Staff, Agencies

Child sexual abuse offenses across the United Kingdom are rising sharply, with roughly 1,000 suspected offenders arrested every month, according to the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Authorities say the number of children moved out of harm’s way has climbed by half over the past five years.

Rob Jones, the NCA’s director general of operations, warned that the scale of the problem is expanding across all indicators.

Intelligence reports concerning individuals seeking to abuse children have multiplied tenfold over the past decade, with around 1,200 children safeguarded each month.

“The threat is getting worse, despite our best efforts… There is more access to children online,” Jones said.

Officials attribute much of the escalation to the digital environment. They say mainstream social media platforms are frequently used to initiate contact with minors, while automated recommendation systems can funnel users toward abusive material once they show prior interest.

Investigators also point to online forums that promote the idea that sexual interest in children is acceptable, describing this as a form of ideological grooming.

“I think, societally, things have changed … If you go into an online forum and you’ve got a sexual interest in children, you’ll be told that you are normal,” Jones said.