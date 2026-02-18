Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Iran Navy Warns Against Foreign Military Presence in West Asia

Iran Navy Warns Against Foreign Military Presence in West Asia
one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the Iranian Army Navy, Shahram Irani, warned against the presence of extra-regional military fleets in West Asia, calling such deployments unjustifiable and emphasizing Iran’s readiness to confront any foreign show of force.

Speaking to reporters before departing for India, Rear Admiral Irani said the Iran has faced persistent threats, propaganda campaigns, and the presence of foreign fleets in the region over the past 47 years.

“The presence of extra-regional fleets in West Asia is unjustified,” he said, adding that if these fleets enter the region relying on military power, “they should know that the Iranian people will confront them with greater strength.”

Irani is traveling to India to participate in three major maritime events this month: the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), the MILAN 2026 naval exercise, and the International Fleet Review (IFR).

India inaugurated the MILAN Village on February 15 at its Eastern Naval Command as part of the flagship MILAN 2026 exercise.

IONS, a voluntary initiative, seeks to enhance maritime cooperation among navies of the Indian Ocean littoral states, offering an open forum to discuss regionally relevant maritime issues.

The 2026 edition brings together naval leaders to strengthen dialogue, cooperation, and collective maritime security across the region.

