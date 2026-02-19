Iran Denounces ’Israel’s’ West Bank Seizure as ’Genocide Expansion’

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has condemned "Israel’s" latest land seizure in the occupied West Bank, describing it as a continuation of the occupation entity’s genocidal policy against the Palestinian people.

In a statement on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei strongly condemned "Israel’s" recent attempts to tighten its control over the occupied West Bank, particularly through the registration of land in Area C, which represents a de facto annexation of Palestinian land.

Baghaei said the move is in line with "Israel's" "colonial plans to annihilate Palestine."

The Iranian spokesperson emphasized that the international community and all member states of the United Nations are responsible to stand up against the move and end the occupation's impunity.

He noted that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] and the majority of countries have condemned "Israel’s" “illegal and criminal” move, stressing that the UN must take “decisive and effective” action to fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities regarding "Israel’s" continued violations of Palestinians’ rights, especially their right to life and self-determination.

"Israel" has approved sweeping measures in the occupied West Bank that Palestinians say violate the Oslo Accords and amount to de facto annexation.

Announced by Bezalel Smotrich and Yisrael Katz, the changes ease settler restrictions, expand settlements, and extend "Israeli" control over areas once under partial Palestinian authority.