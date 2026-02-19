WSJ: Trump Weighing Plan to Kill Iranian Leaders!

By Staff, Agencies

The Wall Street Journal revealed that US President Donald Trump is weighing the possibility of striking the Iranian leadership in an attempt to bring about regime change, citing American and foreign officials.

The publication said the president has not made a final decision.

According to the report, Trump received several briefings on strike options, including a potentially weeks-long air campaign to “kill scores of Iranian political and military leaders,” with the end goal of toppling the government. Other options reportedly focus on nuclear and missile sites.

CBS News cited sources as saying that Trump was briefed that the US military is prepared to strike Iran as soon as Saturday. The outlet added that the timeline for possible military action would likely extend beyond this weekend.

The WSJ said Trump’s “national” security advisers discussed Iran in the White House Situation Room on Wednesday, with the Trump still hoping to use diplomatic pressure to force the country to dismantle its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. Iran, however, has rejected the demands as unacceptable.

Although both sides described the Omani-mediated talks in Geneva on Tuesday as a positive step, no breakthroughs were made. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed the country’s “inherent, non-negotiable, and legally binding” right to enrich uranium for civilian purposes and to use nuclear energy.

The US has dispatched two aircraft carrier strike groups and additional bombers to the Middle East, with the WSJ describing the buildup as the largest since the American-led 2003 invasion of Iraq.

In an interview with Al Arabiya aired on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the US of “playing with fire” and warned that strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites could cause a nuclear disaster. Lavrov said Russia backs Iran’s right to peaceful enrichment, adding that the current tensions stem from the US tearing up the 2015 Iran nuclear deal during Trump’s first term.

The US struck Iran’s nuclear sites during the 12-day "Israel"-Iran air war in June 2025. Iran has since said that the attack would not deter its nuclear program.

