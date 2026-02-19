’Israel’ Escalates Hostilities with Airstrikes on Southern Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] launched a series of airstrikes across southern Lebanon, following a rare warning—the first since the latest wave of aggression began.

In its statement, the "Israeli" occupation claimed the strikes were aimed at arms depots and infrastructure belonging to the Lebanese Resistance. The announcement was followed by air raids across several areas in the south.

According to local reports, the airstrikes targeted the towns of Ansar and Tabna, in addition to the al-Rihan heights, Iqlim al-Tuffah, and al-Baysariyeh. No immediate information was available regarding casualties or the extent of material damage.

On Monday, an "Israeli" drone struck a car in Hanin, claiming one civilian, injuring several, and damaging nearby property.

Earlier, an "Israeli" drone strike targeted a vehicle on Sunday night near the Lebanon-Syria border between the Masnaa crossing and Jdeidet Yabous, leaving four casualties, according to reports.

Meanwhile, four powerful explosions were heard in nearby villages following the attack, with echoes of the blasts reported across the surrounding area.