Entrusting the Global Peace to a Ravenous Fox

By Mohamad Hammoud

The Epstein Files Reveal the Structural Rot of Elite Impunity and the Deceptive Facade of Humanitarianism

The Jeffrey Epstein atrocities have evolved from a criminal case into a test of institutional credibility. Each new document release exposes more than one predator—it reveals a global criminal enterprise operating in plain sight under the guise of high-level diplomacy. The “philanthropy” of the West’s most powerful figures often served as a shield for systematic exploitation and intelligence-linked manipulation. The question is no longer whether Epstein abused access, but whether those who maintained ties to him can credibly claim moral authority today.

The Architect of a Mockery: Peace Managed by Predators

The hypocrisy of the “Board of Peace,” chaired by President Trump, could not be more blatant. Five influential members, including Trump himself, maintained documented ties to Epstein—effectively placing a fox in charge of the global ethical henhouse. If they could betray the trust of their own communities, how could they be expected to safeguard Gazan lives?

The initiative quickly earned the label of a “pay-to-play club,” according to The Guardian, echoing Epstein’s transactional social network. Its roster reads like a who’s who of global leadership: Terje Rød-Larsen, former Norwegian Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland, Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, and former UN Secretary General António Guterres—all linked to Epstein during the height of his funding. Even billionaire media and real-estate magnate Mortimer Zuckerman, a longtime acquaintance and client of Epstein, served as vice chairman. Their involvement highlights how deeply Epstein’s influence had penetrated elite circles, shaping institutions meant to symbolize integrity and humanitarian purpose.

The ethical questions only deepen when examining other associates. Mark Rowan, CEO of Apollo Global Management, maintained ties after Epstein’s first conviction, while Leon Black and Joshua Harris met with him during that period. President Trump appears repeatedly in the records, alongside Ehud Barak. While association alone is not evidence of criminal conduct, global leadership is measured as much by perception as by action. Peace initiatives depend on trust, and trust cannot survive close ties to scandal.

Taken together, these connections reveal a leadership compromised by proximity to corruption. Titles and positions mean little when the vulnerable are at stake, and institutions intended to uphold humanitarian ideals risk becoming instruments of cynicism and betrayal.

International Alarm

On February 17, 2026, United Nations human rights experts warned that the abuse may meet the threshold for crimes against humanity, citing its “systematic character” and calling for an independent inquiry into how the network operated undisturbed for decades. The panel emphasized that this was not an isolated crime but a global system enabled by elites who use wealth and status to evade accountability. Under international law, the Epstein case could shift from a US-centered scandal to a worldwide reckoning over elite impunity.

New Mexico’s Zorro Ranch and Systemic Facilitation

Scrutiny has turned to Zorro Ranch. State lawmakers approved a bipartisan truth commission with subpoena power to investigate the 7,600-acre property, according to Reuters. Attorney General Raúl Torrez appointed a special investigator to examine claims, including a 2019 tip that foreign girls may have been buried there. Local leads were long sidelined by federal cases, making this inquiry crucial to uncover the full scope of abuse and potential elite involvement.

Forensic reports and survivor testimony reveal hidden tunnels and surveillance systems that allowed high-profile guests to move undetected, highlighting the systemic scale of Epstein’s operations. This infrastructure was no mere retreat—it facilitated secrecy, control, and coordination across multiple locations, demonstrating that the enterprise extended far beyond a single offender.

The Human Toll

Beyond legal maneuvers lies the human cost. FBI diagrams from the 2026 files mapped a “trafficking pyramid,” including a young woman identified as “Marbles,” who was allegedly moved through properties in Manhattan and abroad before vanishing from records. These were not abstract victims. They were daughters and sisters whose identities were buried beneath financial transactions and encrypted logs. Families across Europe, the Middle East, and the US are revisiting cold cases, confronting the possibility that loved ones were swallowed by a network protected by wealth and influence.

The Broader Reckoning

The Council of Europe’s decision to waive Thorbjørn Jagland’s immunity for Epstein-related corruption signals that institutional shields are weakening. The files reveal a hierarchy in which wealth insulated access and access insulated accountability, intersecting with political, financial, and philanthropic circles and shaping global policy. A peace architecture cannot stand on compromised foundations. Institutions claiming humanitarian goals, if staffed by those linked to a system deemed potentially criminal, will face skepticism. Accountability, not branding, determines legitimacy. Until full transparency is achieved, claims of moral leadership remain hollow.