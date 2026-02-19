The Full Speech of Sheikh Qassem at the Grand Public Solidarity Gathering with Iran and Imam Khamenei

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

The full speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem at the Grand Public Gathering in Solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran, at the Sayyed Al-Shuhada Complex on January 26, 2026.

In the name of God, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate. Praise be to God, Lord of the worlds. Peace and blessings be upon the noblest of creation, our master, our beloved, and our leader, the Messenger of God, our Prophet Muhammad, and upon his pure and immaculate Household, his chosen and righteous companions, and upon all the prophets, messengers, the righteous, and the martyrs until the Day of Judgment. Peace and God’s mercy and blessings be upon you.

We gather today in solidarity with and in support of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and of the inspiring leader, Imam Khamenei—may God preserve him. Our discussion will be confined to this fundamental matter for which we have come together. But first, I congratulate all Muslims on the advent of the blessed month of Shaaban—a month of obedience, the month of the Messenger of God, peace be upon him and his family; the month of the births of the Imams: the birth of Imam Hussein [AS] on the 3rd of Shaaban; the birth of Abu al-Fadl al-Abbas, peace be upon him, on the 4th; the birth of Imam Zayn al-Abidin, peace be upon him, on the 5th; and the birth of the Awaited Proof [Al-Hujjah], may God hasten his noble reappearance—Imam al-Mahdi, peace be upon him—on the 15th of the blessed month of Sha‘ban. It is a blessed month, marked by noble births and acts of devotion—the month of the Messenger of God—and one of the three months of divine light: Rajab, Shaaban and Ramadan.

This month prepares us for the blessed month of Ramadan. God willing, through the acts of obedience we perform in this noble month, we can enter the month of Ramadan with a higher spirit and more comprehensive worship. All of this strengthens us in obedience to God and fortifies us in confronting challenges.

I begin with a fundamental question: what is the status, role, and position of Imam and Leader Khamenei—may God preserve him—from our perspective in Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance?

I would like to present a brief narrative that clarifies the Leader’s position for us. The Prophet of Islam, Muhammad—peace be upon him and his family—brought the complete and perfect heavenly message to all humanity. He is the Seal of the Prophets. After him came the Imams, beginning with the Commander of the Faithful, Ali, peace be upon him, and concluding with the Seal of the Trustees, Imam Al-Mahdi, may God hasten his reappearance, who will appear by God’s will.

During the period of Imam al-Mahdi’s occultation—because of his birth and his concealment from people—the scholars, religious authorities, and those who truly know God assume responsibility for this path. Among them emerges a man who steps forward and bears the full responsibility once borne by the prophets and the saints. In the absence of the infallible guardian, we must have a guardian from among these great figures—one who possesses full competence and legitimacy, whom the people and the scholars alike entrust. This is what occurred with Imam Khomeini, may God sanctify his soul, who established the Islamic Republic of Iran. More importantly, he was the guardian-leader of all Muslims worldwide who believe in the methodology, school, and convictions he upheld. Imam Khomeini was thus the Imam and leader—the jurist-guardian [Wali Al-faqih] over Muslims across the world, not only those in Iran or within a particular geographic area.

After Imam Khomeini, may God sanctify his soul, the jurist-guardian is Imam and Leader Khamenei—may God preserve him. He is our guardian, our leader. He is the one who truly legitimizes our positions regarding challenges and our religious responsibilities. We cannot expend blood, nor can we engage in resistance, without legitimate religious authorization—because blood is a grave responsibility, and the guardian determines the general course of the Ummah.

This, then, is our view of the guardian-leader, Imam Khamenei—may God preserve him—a view shared by many across the Islamic world. For us, he is the one who assumes responsibility; he is the deputy of the infallible Imam. Accordingly, all who believe in his leadership must ensure that they remain under his guidance and command.

Hezbollah believes in the leadership of the jurist-guardian as a matter of faith and method. In 2008, during a discussion organized by the Maarif Al-Hikamiyya Center on the book The Society of the Resistance, a Christian academic whom I respect was present. As he spoke, he praised the book and highlighted its positive aspects, but then said there was one problem: that the book emphasized belief in the jurist-guardian [Wilayat Al-faqih], which, he argued, removed people from a purely Lebanese framework and tied them to someone outside Lebanon.

I replied that this connection to the jurist-guardian is an intellectual, doctrinal, and faith-based connection. Every person seeks sound and upright thought that can guide their life, wherever it may be found. This has nothing to do with administrative procedures—which are the responsibility of those within the country—but with ideas and beliefs.

I said to him: Professor, do you know why we act patriotically, why we uphold high moral standards, why we engage in politics the way we do, and why we are an active, effective resistance capable of achieving tangible accomplishments on the ground? All of this is due to our connection to the jurist-guardian. Its impact is positive—indeed, profoundly so. We will not delve further into this detailed debate, but for us, the relationship between Islam and citizenship is realized through this intellectual, faith-based, cultural, educational, and moral adherence to the jurist-guardian. It is a matter of methodology, not of day-to-day executive governance in any given country.

Here, when Trump or others threaten our Leader with assassination, they are threatening millions—tens of millions, and more—because they are threatening our leader. This is something that cannot be tolerated. It is our collective responsibility, stemming from faith, conviction, and duty, to confront this threat. We are obligated to take all necessary measures and preparations to face it. God forbid such an assassination—it would be an assassination of stability in the region and the world, given the vast number of committed believers and supporters of the jurist-guardian—may God grant him long life.

We consider this threat to be directed at us as well, and we have full legitimacy to take whatever actions we deem appropriate to confront it.

They tell us: the whole world will not stand with you. We abide by the noble verse:

“Those who were warned, ‘Your enemies have mobilized their forces against you, so fear them,’ the warning only made them grow stronger in faith and they replied, ‘Allah [alone] is sufficient [as an aid] for us and [He] is the best Protector.’ So they returned with Allah’s favors and grace, suffering no harm. For they sought to please Allah. And surely Allah is [the] Lord of infinite bounty. That [warning] was only [from] Satan, trying to prompt you to fear his followers. So do not fear them; fear Me if you are [true] believers.” [Al Imran, 173-175]

Let us be one hand, and let us shout in one voice: Here we are at your service, O Khamenei.

Second: the Islamic Republic of Iran was founded on a free model unfamiliar to the world. Its central slogan in 1979, with the victory of the blessed Islamic Revolution, was “Neither East nor West”—neither America nor the Soviet Union at the time. This was an exceptional and unprecedented achievement.

From the very first moments, America confronted this republic, because it cannot tolerate the existence of a free, stable, principled country that inspires the oppressed, the peoples of the region, and Muslims. The greatest blow dealt to America and “Israel” was the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the success of the revolution in overthrowing the Shah. It was also the greatest blow to the projects of that era, including Camp David in 1978.

They waged a war against Iran through Iraq for eight years, using the combined capabilities of East and West, supplying all kinds of weapons, in an attempt to topple the Islamic Republic. Millions were killed or wounded, yet Iran remained standing and steadfast.

For 47 years, Iran has faced sanctions, economic blockade, and pressure from America and the West, yet it has remained a beacon for the free. It has advanced scientifically, socially, morally, and culturally, becoming a powerful model of an independent country that preserves its dignity and makes its own choices without subservience.

Last year, Iran faced twelve days of American–“Israeli” aggression. Through popular solidarity with the leadership, the Revolutionary Guard, and the security forces, and under the leadership of Imam Khamenei—may God preserve him—they achieved steadfastness and patience and thwarted the enemy’s plans.

More recently, they sought to bring Iran down from within by exploiting economic and social challenges. They infiltrated legitimate protests with elements that killed, destroyed, burned mosques, murdered people in the streets, vandalized public institutions, banks and insurance centers, and spread chaos.

Officially announced figures state that 3,117 people were missing or killed due to these events, 590 of whom were among the vandals. The rest included security personnel and civilians—ordinary people shot in the head, scenes we all witnessed.

Who supported all this? America, “Israel,” and the West, under the banner of “the people’s right.” Where is the people’s right when three million demonstrated in Tehran alone, not counting other cities? This shows clearly where the people stand—with their will, their leadership, and their morale.

America’s pretext is exposed. It seeks to dominate and colonize the world, not only Iran. Iran has the right to a peaceful nuclear program, the right to missile capabilities and other means of self-defense, the right to support the oppressed, and the right to build an independent republic. But America refuses to accept these rights.

Moreover, today America and “Israel” link Lebanon, Gaza, Syria, Iran, and the entire region within a single colonial project aimed at crushing every resistance and independence effort anywhere in the region.

In Lebanon, they exert military and political pressure, while keeping the sword of war hanging over us, seeking our eventual surrender and total capitulation.

I reveal to you that over the past two months, several parties have asked us plainly: if “Israel” and America go to war against Iran, will Hezbollah intervene or not? They seek a commitment that Hezbollah will not intervene or be involved. Consider this question.

Why do they ask? Because they are weighing their options. Mediators told us clearly: “Israel” and America are debating whether it is better to strike Hezbollah first and then Iran, or Iran first and then Hezbollah, or both simultaneously. In all scenarios, we are in the crosshairs. They want to see whether, piece by piece, they will reach a conclusion.

My answer is this: in the face of these intertwined possibilities and an aggression that makes no distinction between us, we are concerned, targeted, and determined to defend ourselves. At the appropriate time, we will choose how to act—intervention or not, and in what form—according to circumstances and interests. But we are not neutral. How we act will be determined by the battle itself.

Some say there is no balance of power. Who said defense requires parity? Defense exists precisely when there is no parity—when there is aggression, and when preventing the enemy from achieving its goals is essential.

Others tell us: you are dragging Lebanon into something it should not be part of. We say: no, you are the ones selling Lebanon to American–“Israeli” tutelage and advancing their project. They have left nothing of Lebanon. At least when we resist and defend, we reclaim Lebanon—its dignity, its status. Four decades bear witness to how we restored Lebanon’s independence and standing, while others sought to turn it into part of the “Israeli” entity and sell Lebanese land to “Israel.”

We stand with truth, honor, dignity, the homeland, the liberation of land, and loyalty to the blood of the martyrs—foremost among them the supreme martyr, the master of the martyrs of the Ummah, Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, may God be pleased with him, and all martyrs, wounded, prisoners, and the noble families who have sacrificed and continue to do so.

“O believers! Stand up for Allah, as Jesus, son of Mary, asked the disciples, ‘Who will stand up with me for Allah?’ The disciples replied, ‘We will stand up for Allah.’” [Al-Saff, 14]

Imam Husayn, peace be upon him, said: “Death with dignity is better than life in humiliation.” And it is attributed to him in verse:

“Death is better than bearing disgrace, and disgrace is better than entering Hell.”

We are a people who have preserved these words, believed in them, and repeat them always: Far from us is humiliation.

Our entire narrative and all our positions rest on holding fast to our rights and land and defending dignity. The narrative of arrogance—of America and “Israel” and their allies—is submission to the domination of a criminal oppressor. What does “peace through force” mean? It means tyranny and colonialism by force. Peace is the absence of force.

What about the genocide in Gaza committed by “Israel”? It is brutality and criminality, with American and Western complicity through support and silence. It cannot be called “‘Israel’s’ right to security.”

What about American aggression against Lebanon and American–“Israeli” aggression against Lebanon? It cannot be justified by claims of resistance intentions. If one side has intentions and the other commits direct aggression, which should be confronted—the aggression or the intention?

We see overreach toward Greenland, Europe, Canada, Venezuela—all under the banner of American national security. Where is justice? They are the rightful owners of their lands.

A war on Iran this time could ignite the entire region. Iran has supported us for over 42 years in the legitimate struggle to liberate our land, while America and “Israel” and their allies support “Israel” by weakening Lebanon, sowing discord, imposing Syrian displacement, and even managing corruption in Lebanon through American–“Israeli” influence.

No one should ask us why we take this stance. It is the stance of truth. We will not facilitate aggression. With surrender, we lose everything. With defense, hope remains open to many possibilities. The spirit God has given us will not leave our bodies except by His permission. Do not threaten us with death—death is in God’s hands. But dignity and honor are in our hands, and we will not relinquish them.

I salute the Islamic Republic of Iran, and I say to the Iranian people: you are the jewel of the crown. We stand with you, and you stand with us. All salutations to our leader and guardian. God willing, O Imam Khamenei—may God protect and preserve you—we will always stand with you, and we ask God to grant you success in handing the banner directly to the Master of the Age and Time. Our souls are a sacrifice at the dust of his feet.

Peace and God’s mercy and blessings be upon you.