Tucker Carlson Reports Detention In ’Israel’ Following Interview

By Staff, Agencies

American media figure Tucker Carlson said he was detained Wednesday at Ben Gurion Airport after interviewing US Ambassador to "Israel" Mike Huckabee, calling the encounter with airport authorities "hostile".

Carlson did not leave the airport compound during his visit and departed around 3 p.m., concluding a trip that lasted only a few hours.

Carlson said that after his interview with Ambassador Huckabee at Ben Gurion Airport, “men who identified themselves as airport security took our passports… and demanded to know what we spoke to Ambassador Huckabee about.” He added, “It was bizarre. We’re now out of the country.”

Carlson had earlier posted a photo on X alongside his business partner, Neil Patel, in front of the airport with the caption: “Greetings from 'Israel'.”

Two sources said "Israel" initially barred Carlson, but allowed entry after US State Department talks to avoid a potential “diplomatic incident.”

A US embassy spokesperson denied Carlson was detained, saying he “received the same passport control questions that countless visitors… receive” and that the Embassy’s only role was coordinating his plane landing.

They added, “It is not accurate that 'Israel' only was going to let Tucker into the country for the interview… Tucker received the same positive treatment of any visitors to 'Israel'.”

The visit followed a public exchange between Carlson and Huckabee earlier in February after Carlson released an episode titled “Persecution of Christians,” filmed at the baptism site on the Jordan River.

The episode included interviews with Anglican Archbishop Hosam Naoum and a Jordanian Christian businessman.

During the program, Carlson alleged that "Israel" mistreats Christians and claimed that US aid helps fund what he described as persecution.

In a separate episode of The Tucker Carlson Show, Mother Agapia Stephanopoulos recounted "Israeli" attacks on Palestinian Christians in Beit Lahm and elsewhere, claiming civilians—including children and a deaf-mute man—were shot, highlighting that the occupation affects all Palestinians regardless of faith.

Huckabee responded on X on February 5, inviting Carlson to meet face-to-face, an invitation that resulted in the airport interview.

The incident comes amid growing debate within US conservative politics regarding support for "Israel", with Carlson emerging as a vocal critic of US policy and Christian Zionism, clashing publicly with prominent conservatives.

On the Tucker Carlson Show, Carlson condemned commentator Ben Shapiro for “bragging about” the “intentional killing of civilians” in Gaza, insisting, “To intentionally kill noncombatants, women, and children, I think we can say that’s wrong.” His stance has sparked backlash from traditional Republicans and pro-“Israel” conservatives.

By contrast, Huckabee, a Trump ally confirmed as ambassador to "Israel" in 2025, supports the country, while Carlson, influential in conservative media and close to VP JD Vance, has met Trump repeatedly. The interview aimed to ease GOP divisions over “Israel” ahead of midterms.