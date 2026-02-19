’Israel’ Controlled Security System at Ehud-Epstein Residence

By Staff, Agencies

Newly released Department of Justice [DOJ] emails revealed that the "Israeli" occupation entity installed security equipment and managed access to a Manhattan apartment linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, frequently visited by former "Israeli" Prime Minister Ehud Barak, according to Drop Site News.

According to the emails, security equipment was installed beginning in early 2016 at 301 E. 66th Street in Manhattan. The residence, referred to in correspondence as “Ehud’s apartment,” was technically owned by a company connected to Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, but was effectively controlled by Jeffrey Epstein.

The email correspondence also indicated that the security operation remained in place for at least two years. Officials from the "Israeli" permanent mission to the United Nations were in regular contact with Epstein’s staff regarding security coordination.

Units in the building were reportedly loaned to Epstein’s associates and used to house underage models.

Rafi Shlomo, head of Barak’s security and then-director at "Israel’s" UN mission, coordinated surveillance installation, controlled guest access, and vetted Epstein’s staff, the emails show.

Under "Israeli" law, former leaders typically receive post-office security, and the emails show Epstein personally approved the equipment installation and meetings with "Israeli" security officials.

In January 2016, Barak’s wife Nili Priell discussed installing alarms and six “sensors sticked to the windows, and the ability to remotely control access to the premises,” writing, “They can neutralize the system from far… the only thing to do is call Rafi from the consulate.” Another email noted, “Jeffrey says he does not mind holes in the walls and this is all just fine!”

Drop Site reported that emails from 2016–2017 show "Israeli" officials coordinating staff access to the apartment. In January 2017, an Epstein assistant wrote, “Rafi, the head of Ehud’s security, is asking if I could meet him at 4pm on Tues. 14th… re Ehud’s apartment,” which Epstein approved. By November 2017, Shlomo was replaced by another "Israeli" security official.

At Epstein’s 2019 death, Barak said he had met him several times but Epstein “didn’t support me or pay me.” His aide Yoni Koren, who died in 2023, frequently stayed at the 66th Street apartment, including during medical treatment in New York until Epstein’s arrest and death.