Graham Visits Abu Dhabi as US Military Presence Expands in Region

By Staff, Agencies

Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with US Senator Lindsey Graham on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, according to a statement posted by the senator on X. The meeting took place as a significant buildup of US military assets continues across the Middle East.

While American and Iranian officials held talks in Geneva on Tuesday, US military aircraft—including refueling tankers, electronic warfare planes, and fighter jets—were deployed across the Atlantic, making stops at bases in the United Kingdom and Germany before heading to the region.

The nuclear-powered USS Abraham Lincoln has been stationed in the Gulf since January and is expected to be joined by the USS Gerald R. Ford, which is currently en route toward the Strait of Gibraltar.

In his social media post, Graham addressed what he described as “false narratives” concerning the United Arab Emirates and its president. Speculation about Sheikh Mohammed’s health had circulated online after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan postponed a planned trip to Abu Dhabi. An initial statement from Erdogan’s office cited a “health problem” before it was later removed.

Graham said he met with the UAE leader for approximately 90 minutes and rejected claims questioning the president’s condition, criticizing those spreading such reports.

According to the Emirati News Agency [WAM], discussions between Graham and Sheikh Mohammed focused on regional developments and efforts aimed at promoting stability and peace in the Middle East.

The meeting also comes amid increasing tensions between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, particularly over differing positions in Yemen. In December, fighting broke out between forces linked to the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council and troops aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognized government, which is supported by Saudi Arabia. The clashes highlighted divisions within the anti-Houthi coalition and reflected competing interests in southern Yemen.