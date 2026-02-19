Report: US Preparing to Pull 1,000 Troops Out of Syria

By Staff, Agencies

The United States is planning to withdraw approximately 1,000 troops from Syria within the next two months, according to US officials cited by The Wall Street Journal. If carried out as described, the move would bring an end to the American military presence in the country.

Officials told the newspaper that the withdrawal is expected to unfold over the coming weeks. The troops in question are part of Washington’s broader regional military posture and have played a key role in US policy toward Syria in recent years, particularly within the framework of American operations in West Asia.

The reported decision comes amid continued tensions in southern Syria. On Wednesday, “Israeli” occupation forces reportedly moved into villages in the western countryside of Daraa, entering Saisoun and al-Masritiya and setting up checkpoints, according to local sources.

The development followed ongoing “Israeli” military activity despite a joint statement issued last month by the United States, “Israel” and Syria announcing strategic understandings intended to support security and stability.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Syrian interim Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani said Damascus had taken what he described as a pragmatic approach to engagement, while accusing the “Israeli” entity of persisting in escalation.

He stressed that any political settlement must ultimately result in the withdrawal of “Israeli” forces from areas they entered after the shift in power in Syria in December 2024.

According to the report, the planned US troop withdrawal is unrelated to the broader US military buildup in the Middle East tied to the possibility of strikes against Iran if negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program collapse. US officials emphasized that the Syria decision is separate from any contingency planning involving Iran.