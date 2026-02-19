Yoon Suk Yeol Given Life Sentence Over Martial Law Attempt

By Staff, Agencies

A South Korean court has sentenced former president Yoon Suk Yeol to life imprisonment with labor for leading what it ruled was an insurrection tied to his failed declaration of martial law in December 2024. The decision makes him the first democratically elected South Korean president to receive the maximum custodial penalty for such a charge.

The Seoul Central District Court found that Yoon’s 3 December 2024 declaration of martial law amounted to an attempt to disrupt the constitutional order. Presiding Judge Jee Kui-youn said the plan involved deploying troops to block the National Assembly and arrest key political figures, including the speaker and party leaders, in order to prevent lawmakers from convening or voting.

In handing down the sentence, the court cited Yoon’s refusal to apologize, his failure to attend several hearings without justification, and the significant social and political damage caused by his actions. Judges said the episode undermined the political neutrality of the military and police, damaged South Korea’s international credibility, and left society deeply polarized.

Although prosecutors sought the death penalty, the court opted for life imprisonment, noting that while the offense was grave, Yoon’s plans were not meticulously executed, he appeared to limit the use of physical force, and most of the scheme ultimately failed.

The ruling was broadcast live nationwide. Yoon briefly smiled upon arrival at court but showed no visible reaction as the sentence was read. Under South Korean law, leading an insurrection carries three possible penalties: death, life imprisonment with labor, or life imprisonment without labor.

The charges stem from a six-hour crisis on 3 December 2024, when prosecutors said Yoon attempted to use military force to paralyze the legislature, detain political opponents, and take control of the national election commission. Yoon had claimed he was targeting “anti-state forces” and election fraud without presenting evidence. Within hours, 190 lawmakers forced their way past security cordons and passed an emergency resolution lifting martial law. Parliament impeached Yoon within 11 days, and the Constitutional Court formally removed him from office four months later.

Outside the courthouse, reactions were sharply divided. Supporters waving South Korean and US flags initially cheered when parts of the prosecution’s evidence were dismissed, but grew hostile as the ruling progressed. Some shouted at the judge and journalists, while others wept after the sentence was announced. Nearby, progressive groups celebrated the verdict, though some expressed disappointment that the death penalty was not imposed.

Yoon now faces six additional criminal trials, including two directly related to the martial law crisis. Among them is a treason charge alleging he ordered drone incursions into North Korean airspace to provoke a confrontation that could justify military rule. He has already received a five-year sentence for obstructing his own arrest.

Thursday’s judgment follows earlier convictions linked to the same events. In January, former prime minister Han Duck-soo was sentenced to 23 years in prison, with the court describing the attempted martial law as a “self-coup.” In February, former interior minister Lee Sang-min received a seven-year term for transmitting orders to cut power and water to media outlets. Courts have also sentenced several other officials, including the former defense minister and senior police and intelligence figures, to lengthy prison terms, while two defendants were acquitted.

Yoon’s legal team condemned the ruling as politically driven and described it as a “show trial.” They accused the judiciary of bowing to public pressure and vowed to appeal, saying the truth would ultimately prevail.

Under South Korean law, life imprisonment has no fixed release date, though parole may be considered after 20 years if the prisoner demonstrates good conduct and remorse.

Historically, former presidents convicted of crimes have later received pardons. Park Geun-hye, sentenced in 2018 to a combined 32 years for corruption-related charges, was later pardoned. Earlier military rulers Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo, convicted over a 1979 coup and the Gwangju massacre, also saw their sentences reduced and were eventually pardoned.