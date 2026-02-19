Deliberate Massacre: Zionist Raid Kills 19-Year-Old Palestinian in West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

Escorted by "Israeli" occupying forces [IOF], settlers stormed a West Bank village, claiming a 19-year-old Palestinian and injuring four others.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the martyr as Nasrallah Mohammed Jamal Abu Siam, saying he succumbed to the injuries sustained from "Israeli" gunfire during the raid on Wednesday in Mukhmas, northeast of East al-Quds, WAFA news agency reported.

During the attack, the report added, "Israeli" settlers also stole dozens of sheep from Palestinian residents.

Mukhmas village, along with the nearby Bedouin community of Khillat al-Sidra, is frequently raided by settlers, who damage and set fire to Palestinian properties.

Zionist attacks on Mukhmas and other Palestinian villages constitute a “dangerous escalation in systematic terrorism and reflect a complete partnership between the settlers and the occupation forces,” said Muayyad Sha’ban, head of the Palestinian Authority’s Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.

He also called for international protection for Palestinian communities in the face of violent Zionist attacks.

Meanwhile, the al-Quds governorate condemned the killing of Abu Siam by "Israeli" settlers as a “fully-fledged crime,” noting that it was carried out “under the protection and supervision of the IOF.”

The assault was part of a dangerous surge of settler violence in the occupied West Bank, involving firing at Palestinian citizens, as well as burning their homes and vehicles, and seizing their land, it said in a statement.

Additionally, on Wednesday, IOF raided the northern West Bank town of Arraba, shooting three people—including one critically—and abducting several youths, while Palestine Red Crescent teams treated and hospitalized the victims.

Since launching its genocidal war on Gaza over two years ago, "Israel" has intensified attacks across the West Bank, including East al-Quds, claiming lives of at least 1,114 Palestinians, injuring 11,500, and detaining around 22,000 since October 2023.”