“Israel” is Worried: Iran Might Launch A Surprise Attack

By Staff, Hebrew Media

The Hebrew “Walla!” website revealed that concerns rise in “Israel” and the US about a scenario involving a surprise Iranian attack, noting that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] has made better preparations for the next war, based on its assessment of the 12-day war.

The site’s military analyst, Amir Bohbot, wrote: “Regional tensions are rising another notch. The extreme scenarios currently being prepared for in the United States, regional countries, and ‘Israel’ involve a broad Iranian military action carried out as a surprise. The Iranians conducted a deep and extensive investigation to understand where they misjudged the seriousness of the attack on the nuclear project.”

Bohbot indicated that Western officials estimate that following these investigations, the IRG decided to change certain operational patterns in order to better prepare for the next war. This includes the possibility of carrying out a very large-scale, joint surprise attack involving ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, with a focus on fast cruise missiles. According to him, “Israel’s” “David’s Sling” system – which recently underwent significant upgrades – is expected to intercept such threats.

He further cited Western information stating that Iran has reduced production of fixed [liquid-fueled] missiles, which require real-time fueling – a process that can take several hours – and has shifted toward producing solid-fuel missiles. This allows for greater mobility and poses a challenge to intelligence efforts attempting to track mobile launch platforms, in addition to shortening the time between launch decision and execution. Such a trajectory increases the likelihood of a surprise attack scenario.

Bohbot noted that Iran’s missile arsenal includes:

• Kheibar Shekan: An advanced-generation Iranian missile with a range of up to 1,450 kilometers and maneuvering capabilities that complicate interception systems.

• Sejjil: A central missile in Iran’s arsenal, designed for a range of about 2,000 kilometers, capable of covering all of “Israel”, and can be launched from almost anywhere inside Iran to reach "Israel".

“Iran also possesses a diverse array of cruise missiles of various types capable of reaching multiple ranges, reportedly based on Russian technology,” he said, noting that “There is currently debate in the West over whether Iran also possesses extremely fast hypersonic cruise missiles, which could complicate not only detection and interception systems, but also dramatically shorten warning times for the home front.”

He further stated: “Iran’s drone systems and loitering munitions are highly diverse in formation and range, including the use of composite materials. One of the challenges raised is the integration of launches from inside Iran in parallel with launches from different areas, such as the Houthis in Yemen, Shiite groups in Iraq and Syria, as well as Hezbollah in Lebanon.”

Bohbot concluded his report by saying: “A surprise attack would place the ‘Israeli’ army in a position requiring it to be not only offensive, but primarily defensive – to detect and intercept threats. In a more dangerous scenario, it would also have to deal with a greater number of destruction sites and rescue and relief operations.”