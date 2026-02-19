Gates Withdraws from India AI Summit Amid Renewed Epstein Controversy

By Staff, Agencies

Bill Gates has cancelled his scheduled keynote address at an artificial intelligence summit in India, according to a statement from the Gates Foundation, as renewed scrutiny surrounds his past association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit’s key priorities, Mr. Gates will not be delivering his keynote address,” the foundation said just hours before he was set to speak. No specific reason was given for the sudden withdrawal.

Gates had been due to address the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, described as one of the largest AI gatherings in the Global South. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally opened the event on Thursday. Earlier in the week, the foundation had confirmed Gates’ participation, stating on X that he would deliver his keynote as planned. The foundation now says it will be represented at the summit by Ankur Vora, President of its Africa and India Offices.

The cancellation comes as Gates faces fresh attention over newly released draft emails found in Epstein’s account. In the unsent 2013 drafts, apparently written by Epstein to himself, he claimed to have facilitated sexual encounters for Gates and to have helped him obtain medication to conceal a sexually transmitted infection from his wife. It remains unclear who authored the drafts.

Gates has firmly rejected the allegations, calling them “false” and “absolutely absurd.” A spokesperson previously told CNN that the documents only reflect Epstein’s frustration over not maintaining a relationship with Gates and his attempts to entrap or defame him. The spokesperson added that Gates acknowledges meeting Epstein was a serious error in judgment but denies any improper conduct. According to the statement, Gates never visited Epstein’s island, attended parties with him, or engaged in illegal activity connected to Epstein.

The latest disclosures were part of a new release of Justice Department files related to Epstein. The documents include additional correspondence between Epstein and Gates concerning meetings and philanthropic initiatives. All documented interactions occurred after Epstein’s 2008 conviction on prostitution-related charges.

Speaking to CNN-affiliate Nine News in Australia, Gates said the email in question was never sent and described it as false. He reiterated regret over his association with Epstein, saying he apologizes for the time he spent with him. Gates also maintained that his interactions were limited to dinners, denying ever visiting Epstein’s island or meeting women connected to him. He expressed confidence that further disclosures would clarify that, while meeting Epstein was a mistake, it was unrelated to any misconduct.

Gates has been in India this week ahead of the summit and met with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday, thanking him publicly for the welcome.