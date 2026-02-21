Democratic Lawmakers To Boycott Trump State Of The Union, Hold Protest Rally

By Staff, Agencies

A group of Democratic lawmakers will skip United States President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, opting instead to participate in an outdoor protest rally near the Capitol, underscoring deepening partisan divisions in Washington.

Around a dozen Democrats from both the Senate and the House of Representatives are set to attend a “People’s State of the Union” event on the National Mall shortly before Trump’s 9:00 pm address to Congress.

The rally, scheduled for 8:30 pm, is intended to spotlight opposition to the Republican administration’s policies.

Among those expected to appear are Senators Jeff Merkley, Chris Murphy, and Chris Van Hollen, along with Representatives Becca Balint, Greg Casar, and Pramila Jayapal.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson criticized the move, saying it was unsurprising that Democrats would “refuse to celebrate and honor the Americans who have benefited from the commonsense policies Republicans have governed with.”

She added that Democratic lawmakers have voted against Trump-backed initiatives on taxation and immigration enforcement.

The coordinated boycott reflects growing polarization surrounding the annual address, traditionally viewed as a formal moment of unity between the executive and legislative branches in the United States.

Murphy said in a statement that Trump had “made a mockery of the State of the Union speech,” turning it into what he described as a campaign-style event.

Organizers of the rally include MeidasTouch, a self-described pro-democracy independent news network, and the liberal advocacy group MoveOn Civic Action. Constituents affected by Trump’s policies are also expected to address the gathering.

Not all progressive Democrats are skipping the speech. Some plan to attend while signaling dissent in other ways. Representative Mark Pocan has invited Doug Rebout, president of the Wisconsin Soybean Association, as his guest.

According to Pocan’s office, US soybean producers have faced economic pressure from Trump’s tariffs, which triggered retaliatory measures from China and disrupted trade flows, contributing to higher consumer prices.