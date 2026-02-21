The sixteenth of February also marks the anniversary of the martyred leaders. With it, we recall an entire phase of great sacrifices and significant achievements presented by the resistance and its community, offering their finest leaders and dearest sons to liberate the homeland from occupation, defend it, and preserve its sovereignty. While the resistance in all its components takes pride in this radiant history, it pledges to its leaders, people, all martyrs, and their blessed families that it will remain committed to preserving their great legacy and following their righteous path, which will remain a shining national beacon radiating pride and glory and a guiding compass for rising generations steadfast in their faith in God and their homeland and in their right to defend national sovereignty and the security of its people.