Loyalty to the Resistance Warns Against Election Delay, Expresses Solidarity with Cuba
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations
The Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc held its regular session on 19/2/2026, during which it discussed a number of political and parliamentary issues and issued the following statement:
In the name of God, the Most Benevolent, the Most Merciful
On the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, the bloc extends its highest congratulations and blessings to all Muslims, Lebanese, and believers, asking Almighty God to help people fulfill the rights of this divine season of worship so that their spirits may rise and their souls be purified through devotion, patience, and obedience, remaining always committed to the side of truth, demanding it and defending it.
The sixteenth of February also marks the anniversary of the martyred leaders. With it, we recall an entire phase of great sacrifices and significant achievements presented by the resistance and its community, offering their finest leaders and dearest sons to liberate the homeland from occupation, defend it, and preserve its sovereignty. While the resistance in all its components takes pride in this radiant history, it pledges to its leaders, people, all martyrs, and their blessed families that it will remain committed to preserving their great legacy and following their righteous path, which will remain a shining national beacon radiating pride and glory and a guiding compass for rising generations steadfast in their faith in God and their homeland and in their right to defend national sovereignty and the security of its people.
At the broader level, an intense race continues between the mobilization of fleets and the deployment of additional US aircraft carriers to the region, one of the largest military shows the world has witnessed, and the diplomatic and political efforts to contain the escalating dangerous crisis that threatens to spark a major regional war due to US threats and bullying against the Islamic Republic of Iran. Meanwhile, the Iranian position, officially and popularly, remains steadfast and resilient, as reflected in the principled stance of Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei and all Iranian leaders and the proud Iranian people.
In light of the local, Palestinian, and regional developments, the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc records the following:
First: The bloc affirms its complete rejection of the tax decisions recently issued by the government, whether regarding raising VAT tariffs or increasing gasoline prices, due to the enormous negative effects this will have on citizens’ livelihoods and the added burdens and pressures they will face. It believes these arbitrary increases lack any sound economic plan or vision. Therefore, the bloc finds itself naturally in a position to confront these unjust decisions and draws the government’s attention to other diverse and numerous sources through which it can increase revenues, including maritime properties, quarries and crushers, combating tax and customs evasion, and others.
Second: The bloc strongly condemns the continued execution of assassination crimes by the "Israeli" enemy and the targeting of citizens, civilians, their property, and livelihoods in the south and various areas of Lebanon. It stresses the need to stand firm and steadfast in the face of this criminal aggression, covered by the United States and internationally. The bloc also calls on the authorities in all their components to reject the logic of Zionist subjugation and not yield to escalating pressures aimed at pushing Lebanon into complete submission to the enemy’s will. It affirms that the steadfastness, unity, and resilience of the Lebanese position are sufficient to preserve the homeland and its existing pillars of strength.
Third: The government’s insistence on prioritizing the exclusivity of weapons while the Zionist enemy occupies Lebanese territory and continues its daily violations of national sovereignty is tantamount to putting the cart before the horse. It disrupts the national liberation path and distracts citizens from the priority of forcing the enemy to halt its aggression, end its occupation, and comply with what it agreed to in the ceasefire agreement of 27/11/2024, which does not oblige Lebanon to commit to anything if the enemy does not cease its hostile actions and withdraw from the areas and positions it occupies in Lebanon. The government must not continue sliding toward concessions at the expense of national interests nor accept any blackmail from those who justify the enemy’s continued aggression while failing to condemn its violations.
Fourth: Holding elections on their legally scheduled date is an internal Lebanese matter upon which the proper functioning of public life depends and through which the credibility of the governing authorities is determined, based on their commitments in ministerial statements and public positions. The bloc views with suspicion the political whispers growing louder about intentions by some to postpone parliamentary elections for special political and personal calculations unrelated to law or the constitution. It affirms its commitment to holding parliamentary elections on time according to the applicable law, without any delay or postponement.
Fifth: The bloc strongly condemns the escalating Zionist attacks in Gaza and the rising pace of assassinations targeting Palestinians there and in the West Bank, which has reached a tragic state due to the expansion of killing, siege, arrests, intensified settlement activity, and annexation of more land to the enemy entity. In this context, the bloc denounces the international silence that amounts to complicity regarding what the occupying entity is doing in pursuit of liquidating the Palestinian cause.
Sixth and finally: The bloc expresses its solidarity with Cuba, government and people, in the face of the unjust US blockade that seeks to strangle the sources of life of the Cuban people and topple the country’s political system in order to subjugate it and incorporate it into the American system, depriving the Cuban people of their right to choose their system and determine their destiny.
Media Relations in Hezbollah
Thursday, 19-2-2026
1 Ramadan 1447 AH